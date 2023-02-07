Read full article on original website
Henderson bourbon bar set to open in June
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been unveiled for a new restaurant in Henderson. Cap and Cork owner Brian McDaniel spoke at Henderson Rotary on Thursday. McDaniel says state paperwork caused a delay in the development, but Cap and Cork is now scheduled to open in June. He says the restaurant on Water Street downtown will offer high-quality food with a bar and a cigar room.
If You Miss Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Owensboro, You’re in Luck – There Are Still Two Locations Open in Kentucky
Ruby Tuesday was my Friday night ritual with my friends in high school. If you lived in or near Owensboro, Kentucky, you will likely recall exactly where it was. It was located inside the main entrance of Towne Square Mall on the south end of Frederica Street, which, back then, was THE area of Owensboro.
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
Tri-State starts preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A solar eclipse is passing over the Tri-State in 2024 and preparations are underway. Community leaders gathered in Evansville to make sure they are ready. This is the first time something like this has come to the Evansville area since a partial eclipse in 2017. “If...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this morning. Breaking overnight, multi-county chase ends in Evansville. Dispatchers say it started around 2 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say a crash and chase out of Vanderburgh County ends with the suspect taken to the hospital. This all started near North 2nd...
The Penguins are back outside at Mesker Park Zoo
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After several weeks inside, the penguins are back out at Mesker Park Zoo. The zoo kept them indoors to protect them from the Avian flu. Wednesday, they were let back outside and enjoyed swimming in the water. You can watch the penguins live on our Penguin...
Fire on State Street in Vincennes
The Vincennes Fire Department was called to a house fire late this morning. Several engines and the ladder truck responded to 828 State Street when the call went out around 11:30-am. It appeared to First City News that the inside of the home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were ventilating the...
Traffic Alert: North Main St. in Evansville set to close for 8 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s North Main Street is expected to close to all traffic. They say that’s from Division Street to Indiana Street, right next to McDonalds. Crews say the closure is due to a green infrastructure project they are working on. Officials say it’s a one-block...
Pizza Showdown: Vote NOW for Your Favorite Pizza Place in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Pizza Day in a big way. Everybody has a go-to favorite pizza place. Pizza is an all-time favorite food after all, but the question is. Who serves up the best slice? We'll reveal the top ten pizza places tomorrow based on your votes. In 2021 Louies Tavern in Fulda, Indiana came out on top. In 2022 it was Brothers Grub in Rockport, Indiana. Who will come out on top this year?
60-year-old Hughes Hall time capsule found at UE
The University of Evansville announced a blast from the past... literally! Officials say during the demolition of Hughes Halls late last fall, a time capsule was found.
Henderson Dunkin’ sets grand opening for Valentine’s Day
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An old building in Henderson is receiving new life filled with coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ is opening their new coffee shop where the former New Tokyo Japanese restaurant used to sit on the Henderson strip. Crews have been working on the building for months leading up to its soon-to-be grand opening. […]
Emergency crews respond after tree falls on Evansville home
Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday after a tree fell on a house.
Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on E. Diamond Ave. They say that happened near Stringtown Road late Thursday morning. Police say the victim died at the scene. They say the man left his car...
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
Albion’s ‘Borowiak’s’ closes its doors, officials working on solution
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - The beginning of the new year came with a disappointing announcement to Edwards County residents. Longtime grocery store Borowiak’s IGA was closing its doors for good. “Those who are unable to drive outside of town, that will greatly limit their availability, or their ability to...
‘Warrick Bucks’ used to support businesses in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new initiative to support local businesses is underway in Warrick County. “Warrick Bucks” are an e-gift card that anyone can purchase to use at participating Warrick County businesses. Since November, organizers say the program has been an overwhelming success with more than one million in “Warrick Bucks” being purchased.
State Fire Marshal asking public for info on Owensville Funeral Home fire
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking the public for information related to the Owensville funeral home fire that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. [Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home]. They say Owensville Fire Department crews responded just after 12:23 a.m....
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
