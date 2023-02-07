ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Former Trinity Health worker accused of embezzling over $2M from hospital

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A former Trinity Health employee is facing theft-related charges for allegedly embezzling over $2 million from her employer. Cindy Sue Norgren, 60, was arrested and arraigned in Ottawa County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Norgren, of Spring Lake, was charged with embezzlement $100,000 or more, and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shots fired at house in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
