Junior psychology major and University of Indianapolis swimmer Mia Krstevska recently added a new national record to her collection after breaking North Macedonia’s record for the 200 meter backstroke and won the North Macedonia Championship in the 50 meter backstroke, according to a UIndy Swimming and Diving Instagram story. She said that it took a lot of dedication and support from her parents to get to this level and attributes her hard work ethic to her success as a swimmer and record-breaker. Krstevska has been swimming for 15 years, and during that time she has secured more than 20 national records. She said her first record was the most impactful.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO