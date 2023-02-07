ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

University of Indianapolis

The UIndy women's swimming and diving team is currently 7-3 for their record

Junior psychology major and University of Indianapolis swimmer Mia Krstevska recently added a new national record to her collection after breaking North Macedonia’s record for the 200 meter backstroke and won the North Macedonia Championship in the 50 meter backstroke, according to a UIndy Swimming and Diving Instagram story. She said that it took a lot of dedication and support from her parents to get to this level and attributes her hard work ethic to her success as a swimmer and record-breaker. Krstevska has been swimming for 15 years, and during that time she has secured more than 20 national records. She said her first record was the most impactful.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Indianapolis

Aik, Picaud Named Season's First GLVC Players of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – University of Indianapolis junior Maissane Aik Louis Picaud have respectively been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Player of the Week in women's and men's tennis, it was announced by the league office Tuesday. WOMEN'S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK. Maissane Aik, #8 Indianapolis. Jr. |...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Indianapolis

Etchings magazine earns first place in ASPA contest

The University of Indianapolis’ student-run literary magazine Etchings, received First Place with Special Merit from the American Scholastic Press Association competition as well as Most Outstanding College Literary Art Magazine for schools with enrollment of 2,500 or more for 2022 according to UIndy360. The ASPA invites colleges and universities nationwide annually to submit publications for review to compete in multiple categories based on enrollment as well as advice on publication development and improvement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Indianapolis

New Wit Theater Review

After hearing that Books and Brews was being replaced with an entertainment and comedy club, I was intrigued. The Wit Theater, located at 3808 Shelby St., currently houses a comedy organization called ComedySportz, which performs competitive improv. I found this very interesting, as I had never heard of improvisational comedy being played as a sport. The theater has shows on Friday and Saturday nights. They have family friendly shows, as well as 17 and older shows with more adult-oriented comedy. I attended the family friendly show on Saturday, Feb. 4th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

