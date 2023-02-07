Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)
Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
NASDAQ
Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)
Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ)
Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Declares $0.38 Dividend
Global Ship Lease said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?
Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 13% on Feb. 7 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 30, the diversified chipmaker's revenue dropped 12% year over year to $1.33 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $415 million, or $2.59 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by a penny.
NASDAQ
Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Declares $0.16 Dividend
Universal Insurance Holdings said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Amcor (AMCR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 106.06MM shares of Amcor PLC (AMCR). This represents 7.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 102.18MM shares and 6.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
