secondwavemedia.com
Erwin Township and Hessel history organizations win first ever Michigan History Alliance Grants
What’s happening: Two Upper Peninsula history organizations have been named recipients of the first ever Michigan History Alliance Grants. The inaugural grant program from the Historical Society of Michigan awarded a total of $25,080 to 14 of its member organizations in this initial round. Who won: The Erwin Township...
WLUC
Copper Peak to continue ski hill renovations this spring
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More renovations at Copper Peak are expected to begin this spring. The start of progress began in August. “It is going to be a two-year project right now, at minimum. There is a lot of work involved. Hopefully, we will get it completed sometime in 2024,” said Charles Supercynski, Copper Peak Inc. board member.
thelascopress.com
Did You Know Michigan Has a Ski Jumping Hill
Exploring Michigan: Copper Peak, Ironwood, MI — February 8, 2023. It is likely that a majority of Michigan residents would be surprised to learn that our state has one of the largest Ski Jumps in the world. Welcome to Copper Peak! Located near Ironwood in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula, Copper Peak is unique and holds a place in sporting lore that may soon be repeated.
WLUC
Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Northern Waters Casino finish food drive
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and Northern Waters Casino in Watersmeet have finished their non-perishable goods drive. The casino collected more than 1,101 non-perishable goods. Last year, the casino donated 600 goods to the local food pantry. Employees challenged each other...
WLUC
Northern Waters Casino & Resort donates money to support Watersmeet school council project
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County school’s student council is moving forward with a project to help their fellow classmates and a generous donation from a casino has given the project a boost. Student council president Brock Shively said the money will support the schools’ personal care project--an...
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
WJFW-TV
Names released of those involved in last Thursday's fatal snowmobile accident in Vilas Co.
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two individuals involved in last week's fatal snowmobile accident. On Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call reporting two snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Town of Cloverland. Both operators, Robert Groter,...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
WJFW-TV
Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
