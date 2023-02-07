ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironwood, MI

Related
WLUC

Copper Peak to continue ski hill renovations this spring

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More renovations at Copper Peak are expected to begin this spring. The start of progress began in August. “It is going to be a two-year project right now, at minimum. There is a lot of work involved. Hopefully, we will get it completed sometime in 2024,” said Charles Supercynski, Copper Peak Inc. board member.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
thelascopress.com

Did You Know Michigan Has a Ski Jumping Hill

Exploring Michigan: Copper Peak, Ironwood, MI — February 8, 2023. It is likely that a majority of Michigan residents would be surprised to learn that our state has one of the largest Ski Jumps in the world. Welcome to Copper Peak! Located near Ironwood in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula, Copper Peak is unique and holds a place in sporting lore that may soon be repeated.
IRONWOOD, MI
dailydodge.com

Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash

(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
MLive

Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently

VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
VILAS COUNTY, WI

