Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Searching for East Texas Man

The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony Warrant Wanted notice, for Jackie Autrey, have you seen him?. The bulletin was issued this Thursday morning, February 9, 2023, that Jackie Lynn Autrey is wanted in Bowie County for accusations of theft and burglary-related offenses, including items valued over $30,000, and under $150,000.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish jury convicts man of possession of crack pipes, meth, gun

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Mooringsport man guilty of gun and drug charges after an hour of deliberation on Tuesday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 36-year-old Charlie Lee Blow Jr. aggressively advanced at Shreveport police officers on July 7, 2022, after officers responded to reports of an armed person in the 300 block of Pierre Ave.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Texarkana man wanted by police on fraud, theft charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are searching for a man they say attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children. Authorities say the hospital employee began receiving fraud alerts on her phone when someone attempted to use her...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

MCSO makes arrest in breaking and entering case

(AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Opal...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope police arrest man for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

23-year-old Sergio Alavardo was arrested by police around 8:20 a.m. on January 31 in the 1600 block of West Avenue C in Hope. Alavardo was also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alavardo was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held...
HOPE, AR
Bowie County Citizens Tribune

Bowie County native shares speech during Rally for Life

, A woman with deep Bowie County roots recently had the opportunity to share her testimony in front of 3000 citizens and lawmakers at the Texas Rally for Life in Austin on January 28th. Born in Bowie County and raised in the Greenville area, Thressa Saddler, daughter of Harold Roseberry and Nick and Pat Dyke of Simms, is the Executive Director of the Raffa Clinic, and shared the stage with many other Pro-Life Texans including Governor Gregg Abbott, and abortion survivor Claire Culwell. “Sharing my testimony in front of so many was a little overwhelming,” said Saddler. “My story is a very...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

