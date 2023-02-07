, A woman with deep Bowie County roots recently had the opportunity to share her testimony in front of 3000 citizens and lawmakers at the Texas Rally for Life in Austin on January 28th. Born in Bowie County and raised in the Greenville area, Thressa Saddler, daughter of Harold Roseberry and Nick and Pat Dyke of Simms, is the Executive Director of the Raffa Clinic, and shared the stage with many other Pro-Life Texans including Governor Gregg Abbott, and abortion survivor Claire Culwell. “Sharing my testimony in front of so many was a little overwhelming,” said Saddler. “My story is a very...

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO