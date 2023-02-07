ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Hartsville grad, FMU product Taylor Watford named softball player of the week

By Chris Parks
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University senior designated hitter Taylor Watford has been named the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week for the opening week of the 2023 season.

Watford, a native of Lamar and a graduate of Hartsville High School, batted .600 in four games – all Patriot wins – with four runs scored, a double, two homers, and seven runs batted in. She also recorded a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.300 slugging percentage.

She went 4-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in a 9-0 win at USC Aiken, and then in a doubleheader sweep of Augusta University, she combined to go 2-for-3 with three walks and three RBIs.

Watford played two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) where she played one season.

