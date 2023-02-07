Read full article on original website
Illinois Welcomes Very First Combo Dispensary, Bar, And Bakery
It's a dream come true for many residents, one-stop shopping for cannabis, alcohol, and food. There are many things in the state of Illinois that residents enjoy but I will put these three right at the top. Cannabis: Just look at the sales numbers since recreational marijuana was made legal.
lastheplace.com
7 Perks of Having an Illinois BASSET Certification Card
Do you want to enter the exciting world of bartending as a career? If that’s the case, you should get your BASSET certification. A program called BASSET (Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training) is also required for people who sell or serve alcoholic drinks in Illinois. It...
Don’t Get Caught Red-handed Throwing Away These 8 Illinois Things
I don't know about you, but I am ready to get my spring cleaning on, open some windows, and air out my house. If you're planning on getting rid of a few times this spring cleaning season, you might want to know which items are illegal in Illinois to throw away.
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
Customs Agents Seize $686K Worth Of Bootleg Products In Illinois
Airport security at O'Hare Airport in Illinois made a huge bust of $686,000 worth of illegal goods. It's A Red Flag If Expensive Merchandise Is Selling Really Cheap. Have you noticed that with the internet, there's so much content to study and products to purchase it's hard to keep track of everything? What's fake? How can I tell if something is real? That goes with merchandise too. Remember the number one rule for buying stuff on the internet. If it's too good to be true, then it probably is.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Massage Envy ignoring member cancellation requests while still charging fees, new class action claims
A new class action complaint accuses massage studio chain Massage Envy of improperly managing customer subscriptions by charging fees even after customers attempt to cancel their memberships. Named plaintiff Alexandria Stockman, on behalf of herself and others, filed a new class action lawsuit against Massage Envy Franchising LLC on Feb....
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
WAND TV
Energy bills biting Illinois consumers & business
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A group of Republican state lawmakers are calling for an end to the state's new climate legislation, citing angry consumers and struggling businesses as utility bills skyrocket. “I just got off the phone with a mom-and-pop restaurant in my district,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg, (R)...
thebengilpost.com
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Car insurance premiums: Illinois bill would make discriminatory pricing illegal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - With car insurance premiums continuing to rise, an Illinois coalition is calling for the state to ban discriminatory pricing. Insurers currently use non-driving factors such as your education, occupation, zip code, and even credit score to set your rate. It is a practice that, critics say, generally...
fox32chicago.com
Group urges Illinois lawmakers to enact 26 weeks of paid protected leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A group is pushing for the "Family Medical Leave Insurance Act" here in Illinois. It would create a state-run insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid protected leave every year. After 30 years of unpaid family and medical leave for all...
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
IL Supreme Court's latest biometrics privacy law ruling will spur more lawsuits against IL employers
Editor's note: This op-ed was first published at The Center Square. A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision will likely open the floodgates to a new round of predatory lawsuits against local employers at the worst possible time for our economy. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is a law...
cspdailynews.com
Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?
Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
