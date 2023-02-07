Read full article on original website
Walk & Roll Week: Douglas County kids encouraged to walk or bike to school
ROSEBURG, Ore. — During the week of Feb. 13-17, kids are encouraged to "walk or roll to school," the Douglas Education Service District announced. The weeklong opportunity promoted by Douglas ESD’s Safe Routes to School is geared for students in grades K-12 and their families, which includes virtual and homeschool students.
Roseburg Public Schools again seeks funding from voters
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is...
UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores
Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
UCC Art Gallery to feature 'Fluid Arrangements' by Paho Mann
ROSEBURG, Ore. — “Fluid Arrangements,” the work of Southwestern artist Paho Mann, will be on display beginning February 13, in The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College. Mann, an associate art professor at the University of North Texas, creates his art by combining traditional photographic approaches with...
Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
Grants Pass High School announces first female principal
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 announced the first female principal of Grants Pass High School. According to a press release, Michele Napier is a third-generation Grants Pass High School graduate. Napier received her master's in teaching from Southern Oregon University before returning to Grants Pass High School to teach health, PE, and AVID.
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
Preparations underway for weekend crab feed
One of Coos County's most anticipated events of the year returns home to Charleston. The 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed is this Saturday and features Oregon's Dungeness crab. The crabs were cracked and cooked early Thursday morning at Chuck's Seafood in Charleston. "For the Charleston Crab Feed, we'll have 900...
Plant Clinic in Roseburg accepting gardening questions
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Beginning in February the OSU Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. "The Plant Clinic is a free service to the public where volunteer master gardeners work to solve your gardening questions," organizers said. The Clinic is located at the...
'Spring into Gardening' course offered in Roseburg on March 11
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Registration is open for the “Spring into Gardening” educational course on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Phoenix School of Roseburg (3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd). Organized by OSU Extension Service Douglas County Master Gardeners, the workshop provides home gardeners...
Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks on the decline
Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks is on the decline. That's due to the enforcement of the city's camping ordinance according to Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development department. Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet says though it’s legal to camp or sleep in cars parked on most public property in...
Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
Man seen approaching homes in Cottage Grove going through mental health crisis, family says
Cottage Grove, Ore. -- A man who has been spotted approaching homes in Cottage Grove is going through a mental health crisis, according to a family member. Residents have been on edge after social media posts detailed a random man knocking on doors in the middle of the night. Residents told KEZI the man asked for a cigarette, or for a person not at the residence, and lingered on the property even when asked to leave.
Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot. The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.
COMMISSIONERS APPOINT CURT BOICE AS STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Commissioners from Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties recently held a joint session in Coquille and chose Curry County Commissioner Court Boice to fill the House District 1 State Representative seat. The seat was vacated by Representative David Brock Smith when he was appointed to the Oregon State Senate on January...
Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov
(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to ban gas hookups in new homes
The ban was passed at a special Eugene City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.
Conservative speaking event is disrupted by protesters
Protesters interrupted an event hosted by Turning Point USA’s University of Oregon chapter featuring two far-right speakers, Tuesday night. The event was held in Lillis 112. A group of people dressed in black heckled the speakers, Stephen David and Anthony Watson. David got in a yelling match with the protesters, prompting UO safety and risk services and UO police department Chief Jason Wade to tell the group of protesters to leave.
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
