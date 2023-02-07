Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family
Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
ABC's For you and Me!
Join Miss Jen for a story, songs, and a simple craft featuring a letter of the alphabet. This program is geared for kids ages 2-4.
Made in Connecticut: Fascia’s Chocolates of Waterbury
In this week's Made in Connecticut, we visit a factory in Waterbury where the business of chocolate is a labor of love.
Nyberg – Rock artist makes sculptures on Milford beaches
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Warzel’s gravity-defying rock sculptures are only on Milford beaches for a few fleeting moments before washing away on the next tide. “I’ve always been drawn to the beach in Milford,” he said. “I’ve been going there my whole life, it’s beautiful.” Some days, he knows what he wants to build. […]
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
40th Annual Young Artists Exhibition at The Katonah Museum of Art
Wooster students Lizzie Lee, Sophia Cilento, Shelby Bernstein, Lillian Zhao, and Sahara DiClemente have work on display at The Katonah Museum of Art (KMA) this month as part of the 40th Annual Young Artists exhibition which features the work of high school seniors from public and private schools throughout the region.
Update: Bethel resident Traci-Marie (Baxter) Jones, 52, died tragically, she was a stylist at Brittany Shears
Traci, unfortunately, died tragically, loved fiercely, and had a heart full of love. Traci is survived by her 3 beautiful children, Rebecca, Justin (Madison), and Lauren, Brother Paul, and Mother Donna Baxter, as well as fur baby Maxi. Traci is predeceased by her father Larry A Baxter, Baxter and Lovejoy...
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
Ridgefield Chamber's Annual State-of-the-Town with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16, Tickets and Award Nominations Available Now!
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State-of-the-Town Address with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16th, 7:30-9AM, at Lounsbury House. In addition to the First Selectman’s Address, the Chamber will also be recognizing local individuals who have gone above and beyond this past year serving their community (all of whom have been nominated and voted on by town residents).
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Services Planned for Beloved Ridgefield Bus Driver Robert Doerr, 38
Robert J. Doerr, of New Fairfield CT, passed away with his mother by his side on February 6, 2023 at Danbury Hospital. He was 38 years old. Born on June 20, 1984 in Danbury, CT son of Cheryl Esposito. Robert graduated from Luttrell High School in Tennesee in 2002 and attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Robert was honorably discharged from the US Army. Robert loved his career as a bus driver with First Student Transportation in Ridgefield, he loved all the children and they loved him back and he often took his son to work with him.
Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut partners with businesses to exhibit work of local artists
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut continues to collaborate with two local organizations to support artists and engage community. Hancock Hall, a nursing home that specializes in short-term rehab, long-term care, and respite care, will show the photography of Terrence Tougas, a retired chemist who says that in his “second career” he works “to capture the more intimate aspects of a place. While I appreciate iconic scenes, I relish the ordinary aspects of day-to-day life wherever I am. My work centers on locality and the imprint of humanity of that space.”
Brookfield Firefighters Organize Benefit to Help Fellow Member With Diagnosis
Glenn Martone is the former Chief and 45 year member of the Brookfield Fire Department. Being a member of this organization is more than a passion for Martone, it is a family affair. Glenn's three brothers, his sister and his father have all been members of the Brookfield Fire Department.
Invitation to Volunteer as Fairfield County Regional History Day Judge
Each year, Westport middle and high school students participate in the National History Day competition. For almost a decade, the Westport community has generously offered support to students throughout the research and writing process- thank you! Dr. Lauren K. Francese, Social Studies Coordinator, is inviting community members to help in a new capacity this year by serving as judges in the Fairfield County regional competition on Saturday, March 18th at Sacred Heart University.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Norwalk location, two more stores in CT
Employees with embattled retail chain say they are closing the Norwalk, Guilford, and Manchester stores.
