What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
cleveland19.com
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Record warmth and rain today; damaging wind threat this afternoon/tonight
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong area of low pressure is centered over Illinois this morning. The storm will track near Chicago early this afternoon then north of our area tonight. A surge of very warm air continues to move into Ohio. We have rain in the area this morning,...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
WAND TV
Dangerous winds expected across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Dangerous winds are expected across Central Illinois today. A "Wind Advisory" covers much of the area through Thursday evening for wind gusts that could reach 60 mph. The rain will come to an end this morning as a cold front moves through and temperatures tumble throughout the...
Look: Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
Wbaltv.com
USGS: 2.6-magnitude earthquake reported off Delmarva's Atlantic Coast
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday night off the Atlantic coast at the Maryland/Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS data indicates the earthquake was reported at 8:21 p.m. and was located about 18 miles east of the shoreline with a depth of...
Coyote Mating Season in Illinois has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
If you live in Illinois, you live near coyotes. They have been documented in every county in the state. You may not have seen one in your neighborhood, but you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and their yips, whines, and howls can be heard from over a mile away.
Chinese Balloon Fills up Nuclear Attack Fear, Illinois WORST Nuke State to Live?
With all the talk about the Chinese Hot Air Balloon that floated across the country, it stoked a fire that burns hot with fear. The same type of fear that is talked about when people mention a nuclear attack. Did you know that the state of Illinois is one of the WORST states to be in, if a nuclear attack happens? BusinessInsider.
Ameresco to develop solar facility at abandoned Illinois landfill
Renewable energy developer Ameresco said Thursday it would work with officials in Illinois to develop a 5-megawatt solar power facility at an abandoned landfill.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Don’t Get Caught Red-handed Throwing Away These 8 Illinois Things
I don't know about you, but I am ready to get my spring cleaning on, open some windows, and air out my house. If you're planning on getting rid of a few times this spring cleaning season, you might want to know which items are illegal in Illinois to throw away.
