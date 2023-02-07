Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m....
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
cbs4indy.com
‘Come out’: Indy man convicted in 2021 murder lured out victim by masquerading as girlfriend in text messages
INDIANAPOLIS – In January 2021, James Greenberg thought he was going outside to meet a woman. It turned out the text messages he’d received were from a jealous boyfriend who ended up gunning him down. William Ballard, 34, was found guilty this week of murder, domestic battery, obstruction...
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a...
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana motorcycle gang member convicted of murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana motorcycle gang member is headed to prison following a 2021 shootout that erupted while confronting a man with phony gang patches and tattoos. On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a jury found Michael J. “Billy Goat” Karnuth, of North Vernon,...
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
hstoday.us
Final Defendants Convicted in Complex, 20-Person Federal Fentanyl and Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced on Feb. 8 that a federal jury has found Rick Coley, 36, of Indianapolis, and David Duggar, 40, of Greenwood, Indiana, guilty on all counts following an eight-day trial.
cbs4indy.com
Former reserve Stinesville officer pleads guilty, learns sentence in DUI crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A former reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department learned his punishment following a drunk-driving crash from November. Doug Rutoskey pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in connection with the Nov. 20 incident. Under the terms of his plea deal deal, three other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a year at the Marion County Jail, although the bulk of the sentence was suspended.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus armed robbery suspect fled scene on foot, caught shortly afterward by police
Columbus, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been arrested on multiple felony charges by the Columbus Police Department in connection with the robbery of a downtown business. Police responded to the Moose Lodge located at 330 8th Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.
cbs4indy.com
Lawsuit accusing Indianapolis of role in Chris Beaty’s death dismissed
INDIANAPOLIS — In May 2022, the mother of Chris Beaty filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis, Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IMPD Chief Randall Taylor. On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed that lawsuit. In addition to wrongful death, the lawsuit claimed...
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
cbs4indy.com
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
2 Indiana teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
WISH-TV
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by Beaty family over death during Indianapolis riot￼
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the family of Christopher Beaty over his death during the 2020 riot in downtown Indianapolis. Beaty, 38, a former Indiana University football player, was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery near his downtown home during the riot on May 30, 2020.
COURT DOCS: Affairs, kidnapping and court fraud named in missing person case
Nearly 10 years after a Muncie woman went missing after a family reunion, police have a woman in custody in connection with the case.
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
