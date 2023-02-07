INDIANAPOLIS — A former reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department learned his punishment following a drunk-driving crash from November. Doug Rutoskey pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in connection with the Nov. 20 incident. Under the terms of his plea deal deal, three other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a year at the Marion County Jail, although the bulk of the sentence was suspended.

STINESVILLE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO