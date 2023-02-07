ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Indiana motorcycle gang member convicted of murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana motorcycle gang member is headed to prison following a 2021 shootout that erupted while confronting a man with phony gang patches and tattoos. On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a jury found Michael J. “Billy Goat” Karnuth, of North Vernon,...
NORTH VERNON, IN
hstoday.us

Final Defendants Convicted in Complex, 20-Person Federal Fentanyl and Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced on Feb. 8 that a federal jury has found Rick Coley, 36, of Indianapolis, and David Duggar, 40, of Greenwood, Indiana, guilty on all counts following an eight-day trial.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former reserve Stinesville officer pleads guilty, learns sentence in DUI crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A former reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department learned his punishment following a drunk-driving crash from November. Doug Rutoskey pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in connection with the Nov. 20 incident. Under the terms of his plea deal deal, three other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a year at the Marion County Jail, although the bulk of the sentence was suspended.
STINESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lawsuit accusing Indianapolis of role in Chris Beaty’s death dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS — In May 2022, the mother of Chris Beaty filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis, Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IMPD Chief Randall Taylor. On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed that lawsuit. In addition to wrongful death, the lawsuit claimed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 Indiana teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN

