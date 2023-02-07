Read full article on original website
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy downpours and gusty winds ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase late this evening and will be widespread overnight into Thursday morning. Along with heavy rain, some intense winds will be possible with these showers and storms from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The best chance for strong storms will be for areas south of I-80, where winds could gust up to 55 mph.Rain chances decrease by late morning, but we'll have a chance for wet snow for areas northwest of Chicago. Minimal snow accumulation is expected, but 1 to 1.25 inches of rainfall is likely. Colder Friday with clouds in the morning, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the low 30s. A warming trend kicks off this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s, then mid to upper 40s into next workweek.TONIGHT: Rain chances increase late this evening and will be widespread overnight. Low 37°THURSDAY: Heavy downpours likely in the morning, then a chance for showers and wet snow in the afternoon. High 42°FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 33°
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Antioch fire crews rescue two fishermen from icy lake
ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- Two fishermen were rescued from an icy lake in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.The Antioch Fire Department was called for the rescue at Antioch Lake at 4:30 p.m.One fisherman had fallen through the ice, and another helped get him out. But both fishermen remained flat on the ice waiting for rescuers.Divers and airboats were called to the scene from Antioch and Fox Lake. Surface Ice Rescue personnel tried to help the fishermen off the ice, but because the ice was weak, the Antioch Fire Department air boat was deployed to rescue them.There were no injuries.The Antioch Fire Department warned that due to warmer conditions and rain coming, the ice is very weak – and people should not be on it until it is colder again.
WGNtv.com
1 dead following residential fire in Lemont
LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 149 more stores, including 4 more in IL, 5 in IN, and 3 in WI
The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 other stores.
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
Wbaltv.com
USGS: 2.6-magnitude earthquake reported off Delmarva's Atlantic Coast
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday night off the Atlantic coast at the Maryland/Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS data indicates the earthquake was reported at 8:21 p.m. and was located about 18 miles east of the shoreline with a depth of...
Fight breaks out on Metra Northwest Line; two passengers arrested
Two passengers got into a fight on inbound Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train 622 Wednesday morning, Metra announced. The train stopped at Park Ridge shortly before 8 a.m. where it was met by police and an ambulance.
Chinese Balloon Fills up Nuclear Attack Fear, Illinois WORST Nuke State to Live?
With all the talk about the Chinese Hot Air Balloon that floated across the country, it stoked a fire that burns hot with fear. The same type of fear that is talked about when people mention a nuclear attack. Did you know that the state of Illinois is one of the WORST states to be in, if a nuclear attack happens? BusinessInsider.
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
Ameresco to develop solar facility at abandoned Illinois landfill
Renewable energy developer Ameresco said Thursday it would work with officials in Illinois to develop a 5-megawatt solar power facility at an abandoned landfill.
