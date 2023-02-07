CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase late this evening and will be widespread overnight into Thursday morning. Along with heavy rain, some intense winds will be possible with these showers and storms from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The best chance for strong storms will be for areas south of I-80, where winds could gust up to 55 mph.Rain chances decrease by late morning, but we'll have a chance for wet snow for areas northwest of Chicago. Minimal snow accumulation is expected, but 1 to 1.25 inches of rainfall is likely. Colder Friday with clouds in the morning, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the low 30s. A warming trend kicks off this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s, then mid to upper 40s into next workweek.TONIGHT: Rain chances increase late this evening and will be widespread overnight. Low 37°THURSDAY: Heavy downpours likely in the morning, then a chance for showers and wet snow in the afternoon. High 42°FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 33°

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO