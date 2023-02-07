Read full article on original website
Related
Is Noibat Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Shiny Noibat became available in Pokémon GO during the Halloween event of 2022, but it is still very difficult to come by, players may have a better chance of finding one during the upcoming Community Day event, though.
ComicBook
Pokemon Game Getting No New Updates as Shutdown Looms
The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon TCG Online will no longer receive new card sets effective March 1st. The final set incorporated into the game will be Crown Zenith, as resources are shifted towards Pokemon TCG Live. A set shutdown date has not been revealed for TCG Online, but this is certainly a sign that things are winding down, as The Pokemon Company attempts to get all players to shift over to TCG Live. The global beta for TCG Live began back in November, and is available on PC, as well as Android and iOS devices.
Pokemon Unite's Next Roster Additions Revealed
Pokemon Unite plans to add several fan-favorite but unconventional Pokemon in the coming weeks. Pokemon Unite is currently playtesting two new Pokemon in the Public Test Server - Lapras and Goodra. Lapras is a Defender with a base ability that negates a portion of damage whenever it takes a high damage attack. Some of Lapras's ...
Pokemon Go: The New Shinies You'll Find During The Valentine's Day 2023 Event
Love is in the air in "Pokémon Go," and the Valentine's Day 2023 event, Mythical Wishes, is offering plenty of ways to celebrate. In fact, a few Pokémon are having their Shiny forms added to the game, and lucky players may be able to get them before the event is over.
Are Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow Coming to Nintendo Switch Online?
Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow versions have not been officially revealed to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but players hope they will be coming in the future.
Fortnite Guardian Shields: How to Collect Micro Chips
As one of the Oathbound quests in Fortnite, players must collect micro chips from Guardian Shields. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 released a list of Oathbound challenges for players to complete to gain XP to level up their battle passes. Part 3 of the quests was released last week, and fans are wondering how best to complete certain tasks.
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has the Largest File Size of Any First Party Nintendo Switch Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has the largest file size of any first party Nintendo Switch game, even coming in larger than its predecessor Breath of the Wild. As spotted by Reddit user Bob (below) and confirmed on the Nintendo eShop, the base file size of Tears of the Kingdom comes in at 18.2 GB.
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: GTA 6 outsmarted GTA 5, and Nintendo Direct predictions, and XCOM 3
The GTA 5 is unbeatable (pic: Rockstar Games). It wonders if the game-boy and game-Cube support would be in the Nintendo Direct, the reader hopes for the same persona 6. And yes it’s obliterating to you how much you have sold, but i think you’ve been very worried. I mean, the numbers are crazy but if I didn’t know better and was told that the most successful game of all time was an open world crime simulator where you could go anywhere and do anything I wanted to do, would the audience agree that would make sense. Especially when it pointed out that it sold out a non-stop sale since 2013.
game-news24.com
You can sing a Pokemon hard with this decisive Pokemon
The Pokemon community has come together to defeat one of its more challenged opponents yet in its new Unrivaled Greninja raid, with redditor a strong strategy to soloize the battle without having to do anything co-op. The key to the victory is an individual, and its one of the best...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Twitch Drops: How to Get
Players who have connected their Twitch to their Battle.net accounts are eligible to receive Overwatch 2's routine Twitch Drops for the new season to celebrate the Overwatch 2 Twitch community streaming the game. The Twitch Drops will be released in waves, and below is a list of the cosmetics that...
Fortnite Geralt of Rivia Page 1 Quests Revealed
With the arrival of The Witcher's Geralt in Fortnite, players can complete a number of Quests to unlock some themed cosmetics. Fortnite's collaboration with The Witcher has been teased ever since the reveal of Chapter 4 Season 1. For the majority of the season, the Geralt Outfit has remained locked in the Battle Pass. But, as of Feb. 7, Geralt is available to unlock, provided players complete a series of special Quests.
How to Get Amaterasu Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, and to cap it off Blizzard is releasing a brand new Mythic Kiriko skin. Here's how you can unlock this customizable skin. Starting Feb. 7, players will be able to play on the new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula. Also upcoming this month are the LoverWatch dating sim event and the Cupid Hanzo Valentine's Day event. In March players will experience Overwatch's first-ever anime collaboration, with superhero anime One Punch Man.
Nintendo Switch Online Getting Game Boy and GBA Games Today
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally revealed that original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online! Starting today, subscribers will be able to access a number of classic titles from Nintendo's back catalog. Original Game Boy games will be accessible to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, while Game ...
Does My Overwatch 2 Rank Reset in Season 3?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
How to Unlock Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite
Fortnite's collaboration with The Witcher has finally rolled out, adding in Geralt of Rivia as an available skin. Here's how to unlock him. From Fortnite Chapter 4's reveal, Epic Games has been teasing the arrival of Geralt of Rivia as part of the season's Battle Pass. But, as of Feb. 7, The Witcher collaboration is in full swing, with a variety of special quests added for players to complete.
How to Get Honey Bee Mercy and Beekeeper Sigma in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. Season 3 is also bringing a pair of bee-utiful skins for Sigma and the newly-nerfed Mercy. Here's how you can earn them.
Overwatch 2 LoverWatch Dating Sim Explained
Blizzard has announced an upcoming Dating Simulator game today as a spin-off for Overwatch entitled 'LoverWatch' to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day. The 'non-canon' LoverWatch is going to release Feb. 13, with around 30 minutes of gameplay time, according to Blizzard. There are going to be two love-interest routes available; Genji and Mercy. Even though not pursuable, Hanzo will appear in the game to guide the player along whichever route they are playing.
Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive Content Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy is set for its global release on Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC players. But PlayStation players will get some exclusive content. Here's what you need to know.
Nintendo Direct Fans Wishing For Mario & Luigi Revival Ahead of Presentation
Nintendo is having the first Direct presentation of 2023 tomorrow and people are hoping for a Mario & Luigi revival. The beloved RPG series was the Game Boy/DS staple for a lot of players back in the early 2000s until a couple of years ago. Developer AlphaDream disbanded in 2019 and that seemed like the ...
CNET
Metroid Prime Remastered Hits the Nintendo Switch... Right Now
It's once again Samus' time to shine. Metroid Prime, among the GameCube's most beloved games, is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. And, surprise, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop now. It's not news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, but a Metroid Prime remaster is a nice...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0