Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week
Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
CNET
Nintendo Direct February 2023: How to Watch, Start Time and Expectations
Nintendo will offer a taste of the games coming to Switch in its February 2023 Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, it said in a tweet Tuesday. The Feb. 8 livestream will include "roughly 40 minutes of information" about titles launching in the first half of the year, a lineup that includes the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
progameguides.com
Everything shown in the Nintendo Direct (February 2023)
The Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023, showcased numerous games during its 40-minute run time. Fans got more information on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime, and more. Below, you can check out everything showcased in the Nintendo Direct. All reveals in the February...
The Games Nintendo Switch Fans Say They Regret Buying
Switch games are expensive and rarely go on sale. We take a look at some of the Switch games people have regretted buying and the reasons for their regret.
Nintendo Switch Online finally gets Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games
You'll need the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for Game Boy Advance games
Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Nintendo Switch
A brand new remaster of Metroid Prime was just announced and released during February's Nintendo Direct
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: GTA 6 outsmarted GTA 5, and Nintendo Direct predictions, and XCOM 3
The GTA 5 is unbeatable (pic: Rockstar Games). It wonders if the game-boy and game-Cube support would be in the Nintendo Direct, the reader hopes for the same persona 6. And yes it’s obliterating to you how much you have sold, but i think you’ve been very worried. I mean, the numbers are crazy but if I didn’t know better and was told that the most successful game of all time was an open world crime simulator where you could go anywhere and do anything I wanted to do, would the audience agree that would make sense. Especially when it pointed out that it sold out a non-stop sale since 2013.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Nintendo Direct Fans Wishing For Mario & Luigi Revival Ahead of Presentation
Nintendo is having the first Direct presentation of 2023 tomorrow and people are hoping for a Mario & Luigi revival. The beloved RPG series was the Game Boy/DS staple for a lot of players back in the early 2000s until a couple of years ago. Developer AlphaDream disbanded in 2019 and that seemed like the ...
Are Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow Coming to Nintendo Switch Online?
Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow versions have not been officially revealed to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but players hope they will be coming in the future.
CNET
Zelda, Metroid and Pikmin 4: Every Trailer Shown at Nintendo Direct
It looks like 2023 may be the biggest year for gaming in years, and Wednesday's Nintendo Direct made it just a bit bigger. The company announced its slate of releases for the first half of the year, highlighting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its May 12 release, Pikmin 4 (which hits the Switch on July 21) and Metroid Prime Remastered. That last title, originally released on GameCube in 2002, was a nice surprise -- made even sweeter by the fact that you can download it on the eShop right now.
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
Nintendo confirms Pikmin 4 release date, but it's a little later than May
There's also a fuzzy dog friend
CNET
Nintendo Is Charging $70 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Have you already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll have to cough up a bit more if you plan on buying it from Nintendo's eShop. Following Wednesday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the eShop displayed a price of $70 for the upcoming blockbuster. Stores like...
Android Headlines
E3 2023 to happen without a presence from Xbox, Sony, or Nintendo
E3 has typically been an event where you could look forward to seeing the latest from major games industry brands like Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo, but according to a recent IGN report it seems that won’t be happening in 2023. To some, that probably isn’t surprising with regard to Sony. The company behind PlayStation dropped out of the convention back in 2019. And hasn’t had a presence there since.
After Nintendo Direct no-show, Hollow Knight Silksong playtester throws fans a lifeline
Keep up the good fight, Silksong fans
TechCrunch
Nintendo releases trailers for new Zelda and Pikmin games
As many players expected, Nintendo shared a trailer for the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the follow-up to the franchise’s beloved Breath of the Wild. The game will be released on May 12, 2023 and will be the most costly standard edition of a game yet, retailing for $69.99.
Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive Content Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy is set for its global release on Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC players. But PlayStation players will get some exclusive content. Here's what you need to know.
