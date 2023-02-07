ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week

Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
CNET

Nintendo Direct February 2023: How to Watch, Start Time and Expectations

Nintendo will offer a taste of the games coming to Switch in its February 2023 Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, it said in a tweet Tuesday. The Feb. 8 livestream will include "roughly 40 minutes of information" about titles launching in the first half of the year, a lineup that includes the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
progameguides.com

Everything shown in the Nintendo Direct (February 2023)

The Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023, showcased numerous games during its 40-minute run time. Fans got more information on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime, and more. Below, you can check out everything showcased in the Nintendo Direct. All reveals in the February...
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault

In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
game-news24.com

Games Inbox: GTA 6 outsmarted GTA 5, and Nintendo Direct predictions, and XCOM 3

The GTA 5 is unbeatable (pic: Rockstar Games). It wonders if the game-boy and game-Cube support would be in the Nintendo Direct, the reader hopes for the same persona 6. And yes it’s obliterating to you how much you have sold, but i think you’ve been very worried. I mean, the numbers are crazy but if I didn’t know better and was told that the most successful game of all time was an open world crime simulator where you could go anywhere and do anything I wanted to do, would the audience agree that would make sense. Especially when it pointed out that it sold out a non-stop sale since 2013.
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
CNET

Zelda, Metroid and Pikmin 4: Every Trailer Shown at Nintendo Direct

It looks like 2023 may be the biggest year for gaming in years, and Wednesday's Nintendo Direct made it just a bit bigger. The company announced its slate of releases for the first half of the year, highlighting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its May 12 release, Pikmin 4 (which hits the Switch on July 21) and Metroid Prime Remastered. That last title, originally released on GameCube in 2002, was a nice surprise -- made even sweeter by the fact that you can download it on the eShop right now.
ComicBook

Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
CNET

Nintendo Is Charging $70 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Have you already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll have to cough up a bit more if you plan on buying it from Nintendo's eShop. Following Wednesday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the eShop displayed a price of $70 for the upcoming blockbuster. Stores like...
Android Headlines

E3 2023 to happen without a presence from Xbox, Sony, or Nintendo

E3 has typically been an event where you could look forward to seeing the latest from major games industry brands like Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo, but according to a recent IGN report it seems that won’t be happening in 2023. To some, that probably isn’t surprising with regard to Sony. The company behind PlayStation dropped out of the convention back in 2019. And hasn’t had a presence there since.
TechCrunch

Nintendo releases trailers for new Zelda and Pikmin games

As many players expected, Nintendo shared a trailer for the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the follow-up to the franchise’s beloved Breath of the Wild. The game will be released on May 12, 2023 and will be the most costly standard edition of a game yet, retailing for $69.99.
