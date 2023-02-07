Read full article on original website
Fighter jets from Nellis Air Force Base respond to Chinese spy balloon
Initial sightings of the balloon were reported over Billings, Montana on Thursday, when the Defense Department considered shooting it down.
U.S. Investigating if Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered Vital Intel
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Navy divers recovering Chinese balloon debris off Atlantic coast for investigation
Navy divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic, as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on China next week. The balloon was shot down by a F22 fighter jet over Myrtle Beach, SC, and landed in just 47 feet of water, which should make its recovery relatively easy, US officials said. Cops in Horry County, where the balloon was shot down near, warned residents that “members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline.” Recovery ships are...
KHOU
Navy releases first close-up photos of Chinese balloon
WASHINGTON — Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris. After collecting all of the balloon's white fabric and shell structure found floating...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Pentagon Says Chinese Spy Balloon Is ‘Maneuverable’ And Has Violated U.S. Airspace
Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday that the North American Aerospace Defense Command continues to monitor the Chinese spy balloon closely. It continues to move eastward and is over the central part of the continental US, he added, “It’s as specific as I’m
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
FAA ground stop for Chinese spy balloon shootdown results in massive flight radar gap off South Carolina coast
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on flights in North Carolina and South Carolina near the area around a Chinese spy balloon flying near the Atlantic.
US military begins recovering Chinese spy balloon debris (photos)
Recovery teams have already found some pieces of the Chinese surveillance balloon, which an F-22 fighter jet shot down on Saturday (Feb. 4).
WIBC.com
U.S. Fighter Jets Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon
The U.S. military has shot down the Chinese spy balloon a week after it first entered U.S. airspace near Alaska. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot the balloon down on Saturday while it was off the coast of South Carolina. A senior defense official said during a Thursday afternoon...
Navy Times
