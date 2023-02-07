ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

House gives green light to Petersburg casino referendum, but not by a clear majority

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P94So_0kfXSEHf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvskX_0kfXSEHf00

RICHMOND — Even though it got through on plurality instead of a clear majority, the sponsor of the House of Delegates bill creating a casino referendum for Petersburg still celebrated it as a "huge win" for Petersburg.

"This legislation takes control away from Richmond and allows the residents of Petersburg to influence their economic future," Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie County, said minutes after the full House voted 49-44 to send the bill to the state Senate where its companion legislation died in committee. There was one abstention on the bill that kept it from reaching its majority mark of 50.

Six delegates, four Republicans and two Democrats, did not vote. One of them was Democrat Dawn Adams of Richmond, the city battling Petersburg for the right to host central Virginia's casino. Under Taylor's bill, Richmond — which defeated its own casino referendum 15 months ago — wants a do-over on the vote, but Taylor and many within the GOP have said one vote was enough and it was time for Petersburg to have a shot.

Del, Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax County, who had hinted that his support for the bill was tepid at best, said he would not vote for it again should it come back after its trip through the Senate, where Sickles said "passage is highly questionable." Five days ago, the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee killed Sen. Joe Morrissey's companion legislation by one vote.

More: Senate Finance kills Petersburg casino referendum, but sponsor says issue is not dead yet

Sickles noted a Joint Legislative Audit Review Committee report issued late last year that said Petersburg certainly was viable as a possible casino host, but so was Richmond. Casinos in both cities would be even more of an economic benefit than one flying solo.

"We need to find a way to serve both cities, as JLARC says it should be done," Sickles said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu5Oo_0kfXSEHf00

Petersburg is opposed to sharing a casino. Its chosen casino developer, Maryland-based The Cordish Companies, has said it would not build its planned $1.4 billion multi-use development that would be centerpieced by the casino.

The failed Senate bill had an amendment requiring Petersburg's casino vendor to pay the average prevailing wage for its workers.

Taylor said the bill was not about unions, wages or partisanship. "It's about raising the per-capita income in my city," she said.

The final vote fell mostly along party lines with a few breaking ranks. For example, Sickles, a Democrat, voted for it. Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania County, voted against it.

Watch the final vote on House Bill 1373 here .

See how members of the House of Delegates voted on House Bill 1373 by clicking here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZLiv_0kfXSEHf00

Tuesday was the last day for the House and Senate to act on its own legislation. The expected route of Taylor's bill will likely be the same as the Morrissey legislation — first in Senate General Laws & Technology Committee, and if successful there, on to Senate Finance.

More: See and raise: Day after Senate panel rejects Petersburg casino, House counterpart approves it

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: House gives green light to Petersburg casino referendum, but not by a clear majority

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

‘A problem for all of us’

Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
vpm.org

Deferred, disrupted, displaced: What was happening at Grace Place Apartments

Residents of Grace Place Apartments in Richmond’s Monroe Ward neighborhood were displaced from their homes in late December following a burst pipe. It’s the latest disruption for residents of the 1923 building. Originally serving as the offices for a local insurance company, the apartments opened in 2001 as income-restricted housing after being rehabilitated using federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
NBC12

Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
commonwealthtimes.org

Hanover County continues to marginalize transgender students

Transgender students should not have to jump through hoops to be able to exist in schools. Over the past two years, the Hanover County School Board has been under fire for its blatant and disrespectful treatment of transgender students. Its adopted policies, including anti-trans bathrooms and locker rooms, are a...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy