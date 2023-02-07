ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marketscreener.com

Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments. Nigerians were due to turn in old 1,000, 500 and 200 naira banknotes in...
France 24

Nigeria tests new voting system

Ahead of Nigeria's elections voters help electoral authorities test out a new system meant to head off vote rigging. Also we hear from HamiTraoré, an Ivorian activist trying to hasten FGM's end by bringing discussions about it's impact into the open. And Tunisians frustrated by a stagnant economy find new ways of doing business. Both above board and on the blackmarket.
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
The Independent

Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages

Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday.Those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing marriages for underage girls in Assam, state police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh said."We have so far arrested 2,169 men based on 4,074 registered police cases involving a total of about 8,000 men,” said Singh.Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. Only 155 cases of child marriages in...
BBC

Nigeria election 2023 in Katsina: 'You let kidnappers take me, now you want my vote'

Many Nigerians live in constant fear of being kidnapped and held for ransom by armed gangs, especially in the north-west of the country, where thousands of people have had to flee their homes. The insecurity means many in the region, which has the country's largest number of registered voters, may not take part in the 25 February elections.
The Associated Press

Sub-Saharan Africa is ‘new epicenter’ of extremism, says UN

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, says a new report by the U.N.’s international development agency. A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to...
The Independent

UK pays £2.3bn to EU to settle Chinese import fraud dispute

The Government has paid £2.3 billion to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China.The final payment of £1.1 billion, made this week, brings the case to a close.Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen confirmed the payment in a written statement to the Commons.“Whilst the UK has now left the European Union and this is a legacy matter from before our departure, the Government is keen to resolve this long-running case once and for all and is committed to fulfilling its international obligations,” he told MPs.Mr Glen said the...
Salon

Who invented jollof rice? Senegal beats Ghana and Nigeria to the title

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The authorship — and therefore origins — of jollof rice (called ceebu jën in Senegal according to the Wolof spelling) is the subject of a spicy debate between West African nations. In particular, Senegalese, Nigerians and Ghanaians claim ownership. And each believes their recipe surpasses all others.
The Independent

Wealthy Nigerian family members on trial over alleged organ-harvesting plot

A wealthy Nigerian couple plotted to bring a poor street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney for their daughter in exchange for up to £7,000 and the promise of a better life, a court has heard.Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical “middleman” Dr Obinna Obeta allegedly conspired to exploit the 21-year-old man for his body part.It is claimed Sonia Ekweremadu was to have been the recipient of his kidney in a transplant operation at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north London.As part of the alleged plot, “elaborate” steps were taken to create the false...

