The Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions may be playing a game at a neutral site next season, head coach Juwan Howard hinted at on a recent radio show. On his weekly appearance on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show Monday night, Howard said the two teams are working on a potential matchup at the Palestra, which is the home of the Penn Quakers. If this happens, the game would be a fun one for associate head coach Phil Martelli, who’s from the Philadelphia area and coached at Saint Joseph’s University for 24 seasons.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO