Maize n Brew
Revisiting Chris Partridge’s biggest recruiting wins
Earlier this week, Michigan announced that Chris Partridge was returning to the football program after a three-year stint at Ole Miss. While his role with the team has not been specified yet, it’s a strong possibility he will be on the field as a position coach given that he was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator.
Maize n Brew
2024 DL Deyvid Palepale discusses receiving U-M offer from Mike Elston,
On Thursday morning, 2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale announced on his Twitter page that he was offered a scholarship by Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines. The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder currently lives in Landisville, Pennsylvania but hails originally from Anchorage, Alaska. He attends Hempfield High School where he plays football, basketball, and performs the discus and shotput in track and field. He holds a 3.5 GPA.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s blowout win over Nebraska
We haven’t been able to say this much this season, but Michigan has built up some momentum. The Wolverines thrashed the Nebraska Cornhuskers Wednesday night, 93-72. Entering Wednesday’s game, the Wolverines haven’t won three games in a row since the beginning of the season. They’ve now done it again — all against Big Ten teams — after beating Northwestern on the road last week and Ohio State on Sunday.
Maize n Brew
Hunter Dickinson named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson was named to the Midseason Team for the 2023 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year. Dickinson is one of five Big Ten players on the list, along Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Kris Murray and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett.
Maize n Brew
Top five OL recruits for Michigan in 2024 class
Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines consistently produce some of the best offensive lines in the nation. And under his aegis, Sheronne Moore has elevated that standard even further, having coached the Michigan offensive line to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards — the first program ever to accomplish this feat.
Maize n Brew
Nebraska at Michigan Preview: Step on the gas
The NCAA Tournament is still a distant dream for the Michigan Wolverines, but there remains a chance after back-to-back wins at Northwestern and over Ohio State. The Wolverines might not have to win all eight remaining games, but there very little margin for error, especially when it comes to this Wednesday night.
Maize n Brew
Discussing the latest commitments to Michigan’s 2023, 2024 classes
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines finished up their 2023 class and are now officially moved on to 2024. They...
Maize n Brew
Don’t Call It A Rebuild: Previewing Michigan Softball in 2023
If you follow Michigan softball, you know there was a bit of a roster churn last offseason. Three of the Wolverines’ top five batters in every major batting category have left the lineup. A staggering 334.2 innings worth of pitching production from three pitchers, including one of the best arms in college softball, won’t be returning to the mound.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: New QB coach building relationship early with key targets
Now that the 2023 class is officially done, there is a bit of a lull in the recruiting calendar until Michigan starts hosting prospects on campus again. But there is still plenty of news from underclassmen targets coming out from the trail to cover, including the new quarterbacks coach hitting the ground running going after some players at his position.
Maize n Brew
Juwan Howard discusses possible neutral site game against Penn State next season
The Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions may be playing a game at a neutral site next season, head coach Juwan Howard hinted at on a recent radio show. On his weekly appearance on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show Monday night, Howard said the two teams are working on a potential matchup at the Palestra, which is the home of the Penn Quakers. If this happens, the game would be a fun one for associate head coach Phil Martelli, who’s from the Philadelphia area and coached at Saint Joseph’s University for 24 seasons.
Maize n Brew
Juwan Howard meets with Jay Wright in hopes of growing as a coach
After Jay Wright decided to end his coaching career with Villanova after last season, he joined CBS Sports as a college basketball analyst. He was in Ann Arbor this past weekend for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State game, and Juwan Howard decided to catch up with Wright in hopes to learn a thing or two.
