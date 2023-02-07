ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Why Jerry Stackhouse promised Tyrin Lawrence he'd be his father figure at Vanderbilt

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nrlss_0kfXRux200

Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse said that he has a father-son like relationship with guard Tyrin Lawrence.

Lawrence was held out of a 101-44 loss to Alabama last week after Stackhouse was upset with his demeanor in practice. But Lawrence subsequently scored 18 points with 10 rebounds in a win over Ole Miss four days later, the first double-double of his career. After that game, Stackhouse said the two were on the same page following a one-on-one meeting.

Stackhouse elaborated on that Tuesday, saying he promised to serve as a father-like figure for Lawrence after the death of his father.

"Tyrin lost his dad and a lot of the reason that he came to Vanderbilt was because I promised him that I would be a father figure and to his mom, so ... it's a lot more than just a damn game," Stackhouse said. "We're in the business of affecting these guys' lives in a lot of ways. I'm going to be at Tyrin Lawrence's wedding. When he had his first child, we were the ones that was was encouraging him and letting him know that you know, we still had his back, that (chief of staff Adell Harris) would change some diapers for him if we needed to, so that's what we're about."

Stackhouse said he felt Lawrence had enough talent to play professionally but that he wouldn't get there if he didn't step up, and that it was a message Lawrence needed to hear. Stackhouse said he has done similar to other players on the roster; he benched wing Jordan Wright in the second half of a loss to Kentucky due to low effort.

Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC) faces No. 5 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2) on Wednesday (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

"Even though I critique them and I coach them hard at the same time I tell them I love them," Stackhouse said. "And it's not just fluff. I mean if it came down to it and I had to go and do something to protect Tyrin Lawrence and his family, that's what I would do."

SCOUTING REPORTVanderbilt basketball vs Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report

ATTENDANCE DECLINEWhat happened to 'Memorial Magic?' Unpacking Vanderbilt basketball's attendance decline

AD SUPPORTAs losses mount, Vanderbilt AD Candice Lee expresses support for Jerry Stackhouse

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Coming to town: 10 things to know about Dick Barnett, Tennessee State legend, NBA champion

Starting Thursday, Tennessee State University will celebrate its former basketball players, including Dick Barnett, one of the program's legends. And why not? During his playing days, Barnett, a left-handed jump shooter, was a high school state champion in Indiana. He also is Tennessee State's all-time learning scorer, an NAIA All-American, winner of three...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Arkansas 88, Kentucky 73

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 88-73 loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 16-8 overall, 7-4 in the Southeastern Conference, ending a six-game winning streak in conference play. Arkansas is 17-7 overall, 6-5 in the SEC, and has a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on boos in Memphis: 'I get booed everywhere ... I don't really care'

The boos started in the third quarter after Dillon Brooks airballed an open 3-pointer. It continued after the Memphis Grizzlies guard missed another on a no-look pass from Ja Morant. Brooks has been mired in a slump since January, and some fans at FedExForum couldn’t hide their disapproval. There were more boos when he checked back in during the fourth quarter although they were replaced with brief cheers after Brooks hit a 3-pointer. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans

Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Texas, Oklahoma to head to the SEC in 2024 as Big 12 announces exit plan

Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 following the 2023-24 school year, the conference announced in a press release on Thursday evening. Despite announcing their intent to join the Southeastern Conference over 18 months ago, the Longhorns and Sooners had been contractually obligated to remain in the Big 12 until the end of the 2024-25 school year. This news allows the Longhorns and Sooners to officially become SEC members in the summer of 2024.
NORMAN, OK
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy