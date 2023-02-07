Read full article on original website
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
‘She created a space where people could reveal themselves’: the unique portraits of Alice Neel
A new exhibition celebrates a 20th-century painter acclaimed late in life for capturing the unvarnished essence of friends, neighbours – and even art critics
Vice
Photos exploring the radical possibilities of skate culture in Palestine
Maen Hammad will be the first to tell you he is not ‘officially’ a photographer — he has a master's in international law, and works as a human rights researcher and campaigner. But photography has always been enmeshed with his passion for skating: he’s been dutifully documenting his skater friends since he was a preteen. When he returned to his native Palestine after many years in America, skateboarding transcended passion and became a conduit to broader storytelling, a way to reckon with contemporary topography, identity, diaspora and homeland. He chronicled the scene himself, but also distributed disposable cameras to skater friends for an inclusive and encompassing sense of this niche scene.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
traveltomorrow.com
Botticelli’s storytelling in paint
Going to Florence is always a good idea. Seeing the Uffizi Gallery with its renaissance masters is an essential part of any itinerary, housing; Sandro Botticelli (1445–1510), his teacher Fra Filippo Lippi (1406-1469), the younger contemporary genius Leonardo da Vinci (1452 – 1519) and next generation’s Michelangelo (1475–1564), to name but four.
Denyse Thomasos Finds Life After Death as a Canadian Retrospective Leads to a Posthumous Rise
The Whitney Biennial is typically a testing ground for up-and-comers as they rise to the top. But for some viewers, the big discovery at last year’s edition was Denyse Thomasos, a painter who died about a decade ago in relative obscurity. Thomasos was represented by several 9-foot-long paintings from the ’90s featuring abstract swarms of crosshatched black and white marks. Those lines cohere in the mind’s eye to form impossible architectural structures—Piranesi-like prisons, perhaps, or angular postmodern housing. In fact, their referents were ships that held enslaved people and forms of anti-Black violence, from 1985’s MOVE bombing to mass incarceration. These paintings...
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles Nan Goldin's career of art and activism
On Feb. 9, 2019, artist Nan Goldin led a protest at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in which activists dropped fake OxyContin prescriptions — all attributed to Richard Sackler, the CEO of Purdue Pharma — into the air of the museum's sprawling atrium. Some activists lay on the museum's ground floor, posing as if they were dead.
In Victory City, Salman Rushdie Deftly Weaves Historical Fact With Mythological Fiction
The story of Bisnaga begins with a severed head and a fire. It is the 14th century, and the short-lived kingdom of Kampili is conquered by the Delhi Sultanate. The overthrown King Kampila Raya is beheaded, and his head is filled with straw and sent to Delhi for the amusement of the sultan. Then, the survivors of the fallen kingdom, the women whose sons and husbands died in battle, commit an act that changes the fate of India. Heads held high, they walk into a bonfire, unanimously and unflinchingly sacrificing themselves in an act of jauhar, or collective self-immolation. Only nine-year-old Pampa Kampana is left behind. As she watches her mother burn before her, life, as she knows it, comes to an end. Still, there is a nascent ferocity in her young mind: She decides never to make her mother’s last mistake. She would not sacrifice her body merely to follow dead men into the afterworld. She would refuse to die young and live, instead, to be impossibly, defiantly old. Perhaps it is this defiance that attracts the attention of her celestial namesake, the goddess Pampa, or Parvati, who, at that moment, takes possession of the young girl. From that moment on, Pampa Kampana becomes part woman, part goddess, and creates what will eventually come to be known as the Bisnaga Empire. Thus begins Salman Rushdie’s epic, mythical reimagining of the rise and fall of the Vijayanagara Empire, Victory City.
Kirkus Reviews
From the Archives: Fiction Reviews, 1933-2023
One of the real pleasures of assembling our 90th Anniversary Issue was combing through the archives to see what Kirkus Reviews had to say about the classics as well as some lesser-known books. You’ll find excerpts from those archival fiction reviews below. We didn’t aim to represent every major title of the past 90 years but to highlight the ones that were most entertaining or illuminating today. Allhave been condensed and lightly edited, when necessary, for clarity.
‘I’m going to get a beating’ – artist Peter Doig on taking on Cézanne, Renoir, Monet and more
Once Europe’s most expensive living painter, Doig is feverishly trying to finish 10 new works that will hang alongside some old masters. No wonder he isn’t getting any sleep
goeasternoregon.com
'The Paris Bookseller' a good mix of nonfiction, fiction
For aficionados of historical non-fiction — laced with fiction — the “Paris Bookseller” could not be a better choice. And for those who are not familiar with the story of Sylvia Beach and her relationship with Irish author James Joyce, it is an even better choice.
‘A punch in the face’ – Action, Gesture, Paint: Women Artists and Global Abstraction 1940-70 review
The idea is great: an exhibition of female abstract painters from the 1940s to the early 70s. Subtitled Women Artists and Global Abstraction, this show is intended, if not to overthrow the canon, then to revise the story: much of it is derived from abstract expressionism, in which the role of female artists has been consistently downplayed.
