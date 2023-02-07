State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO