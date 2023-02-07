Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
WJAC TV
Police ID suspect of deadly Moxham shooting; 'wife' charged for taking phone from scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police have filed charges against the individual suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Moxham-section of the city last month. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh. On January 23rd, police were called to the 600 block of...
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
Johnstown woman sentenced in 2022 deadly shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern. Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17. Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to […]
WJAC TV
Somerset man busted with drugs, guns following traffic stop, DA says
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a Somerset man is behind bars following a late night traffic stop by state police. Officials say Connor Christner, 25, was reportedly found with heroin, cocaine, MDMA and multiple firearms late Wednesday night. Authorities say...
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
WJAC TV
'I will kill you:' Grampian man threatened water authority workers with crossbow, PSP says
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a Grampian man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened to kill two water authority workers last month. According to the affidavit, the workers were reportedly attempting to deliver a payment book to a home along Chestnut...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Charged With Stealing Toothpaste from Punxsy Grocery Store
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged after video surveillance caught him stealing toothpaste from a grocery store in Punxsutawney Borough. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Michael Richard Peake, of Anita, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Tuesday, February 7:
WJAC TV
New charges filed against Johnstown man involved in kidnapping, killing of Indiana Co. man
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to online court records, new charges have been filed against a Johnstown-area man who authorities say is one of the eight individuals involved in the kidnapping and killing of Indiana County man last fall. Johnstown police filed charges of simple assault and harassment against...
Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
WJAC TV
Punxsy man charged for causing fiery 2019 crash in Blair Co. that injured man, police say
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Punxsutawney man is facing charges stemming from a 2019 fiery crash in Blair County that injured another man. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the crash, on the morning of July 13th, 2019, in...
State Police searching for truck, gas thieves
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
abc23.com
Clearfield Couple Facing Drug Charges
Authoriites say a Clearfield County couple is facing charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the Weekend. Investigators say police were called to the store Friday Night where they reportedly found 30-year-old Jeffrey Hankerson unconscious on the floor. Police say Hankerson’s paramour 23-year-old Mackenize Withrow was...
Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed. Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
Amish targeted: 4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
WJAC TV
Convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky files another appeal; demands new trial
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky has filed a new appeal in Centre County court. In the 580 page appeal, Sandusky’s attorney claims there’s new evidence in the case, and is asking for a new trial. Jerry Sandusky Appeal 02-09-23 by Ryan Graffius...
Comments / 0