ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
CORSICA, PA
WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman sentenced in 2022 deadly shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern. Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17. Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Somerset man busted with drugs, guns following traffic stop, DA says

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a Somerset man is behind bars following a late night traffic stop by state police. Officials say Connor Christner, 25, was reportedly found with heroin, cocaine, MDMA and multiple firearms late Wednesday night. Authorities say...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Charged With Stealing Toothpaste from Punxsy Grocery Store

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged after video surveillance caught him stealing toothpaste from a grocery store in Punxsutawney Borough. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Michael Richard Peake, of Anita, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Tuesday, February 7:
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
ALTOONA, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Clearfield Couple Facing Drug Charges

Authoriites say a Clearfield County couple is facing charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the Weekend. Investigators say police were called to the store Friday Night where they reportedly found 30-year-old Jeffrey Hankerson unconscious on the floor. Police say Hankerson’s paramour 23-year-old Mackenize Withrow was...
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed. Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy