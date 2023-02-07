ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)

A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

4-year-old shot along the Katy Freeway, police say

KATY, Texas – A 4-year-old child was reportedly shot in the Houston area Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the child was struck by gunfire somewhere along the Katy Freeway before 10 p.m. It is unclear if the child was struck during a road rage situation.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say

FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
FREEPORT, TX
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
HOUSTON, TX

