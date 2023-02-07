Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Police release photos of man wanted for shooting at 2 victims while driving on Southwest Freeway
Only the car was left damaged after the suspect fired at the victims, but police say they still need help looking for him. He was driving a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Texas license plates, they said.
Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston
Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.
A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)
A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
Click2Houston.com
4-year-old shot along the Katy Freeway, police say
KATY, Texas – A 4-year-old child was reportedly shot in the Houston area Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the child was struck by gunfire somewhere along the Katy Freeway before 10 p.m. It is unclear if the child was struck during a road rage situation.
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ATV worth $60K from body shop near Webster, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after Houston police say he stole an ATV worth approximately $60,000 at a body shop near Webster on Thursday afternoon, police say. Police said it all started at the business in the 15500 block of Highway 3 at around noon. According to...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in the Heights, police say
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say she shot a man in the Heights area back in November. Timothy Aaryn Holland has since been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Jeremy Roberts to death. On Nov. 11, Houston police...
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects wanted for shooting woman multiple times in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three people who they say have been charged with the shooting of a 36-year-old woman last year. On Dec. 14, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 11650 block of West Bellfort Boulevard around 2:05 a.m. When officers arrived,...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say
FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 people killed after suspected drunk, speeding driver crashes into forklift in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are dead after the suspected drunk, speeding driver of their car crashed into a forklift on Houston’s south side Thursday night. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash took place in the 2700 block of Bellfort Road, west of SH-288, at around 6:38 p.m.
Ashanti Grant update: Recovery continues a year later for young girl shot in suspected road rage; no arrests made
HOUSTON — It's been one year since Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot in what police believe was a case of road rage and still, no arrests have been made. She spent two months in a coma and has had to relearn all of the things the man who put a bullet in her brain took from her.
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
cw39.com
Teen shot while sleeping in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old teen was struck by a bullet while sleeping during a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston. It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 15414 Kuykendahl Road near Cypress Landing Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was asleep in...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2021 road rage shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured
HOUSTON – A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after injuring an 11-year-old girl in a road rage shooting in Tomball back in 2021. Max Meyers plead guilty to reckless injury to a child and was sentenced on Wednesday, according to court records. What happened. On...
Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
Click2Houston.com
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
Comments / 2