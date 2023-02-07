ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
coinchapter.com

Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline

A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
UTAH STATE
financefeeds.com

State Street launches FIX API for Fund Connect ETF platform

“Expanding from proprietary APIs to the FIX industry standard will bring us closer to our goal of 100% digital interactions. This is another example of innovations we’ve brought to our operating model as we celebrate 30 years of servicing ETFs since the launch of SPY.”. State Street Corporation has...
financefeeds.com

BlackRock deploys newly launched Tradeweb iNAVs for iShares ETF suite

“We are very supportive of Tradeweb, as a leading electronic trading platform, leveraging its strengths to bring greater transparency to ETF investors through the provision of iNAVs for our UCITS iShares ETF range.”. Tradeweb Markets has launched a market data service to calculate real-time Indicative Net Asset Values (iNAVs) for...
financefeeds.com

Breaking News: Finvasia Group Secures Investment Banking Licence

The global fintech group enters the investment banking space. After taking the fintech industry by storm with its thought-provoking technology, Finvasia Group makes strides into an industry led by big names. On 12th January 2023, the global fintech industry leader Finvasia Group obtained its Investment Banking Licence from the Financial...
financefeeds.com

Plum expands fractional shares offering to 3,000 US stocks

“By offering such a broad range of stocks alongside funds, we’re making it easier for people to invest in the companies that matter to them, and make their money go further by taking a balanced approach over the long term.”. Plum has expanded its investment offering to 3,000 US...
financefeeds.com

HSBC launches international payments solution for HK merchants

“Cross-border eCommerce has emerged as a driving force of mainland China’s external trade, recording year-on-year growth of nearly 12 per cent in export value in 2022.”. HSBC has launched a new one-stop digital payment solution for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong, called HSBC Merchant Box. HSBC Merchant Box...
financefeeds.com

Private Equity Renaissance

Recent years have seen a resurgence in the concept of trading physical equities, with a slew of new arrivals joining the market for what is arguably one of the oldest forms of investing. But what has been the driving force behind this change in momentum?. There has certainly been no...
financefeeds.com

GK8 now allows clients to control their digital assets as they would their fiat

“As the institutional market is increasingly turning to self custody, our policy engine empowers them to automate transactions, approvals, and even crucial workflows, while providing the highest degree of security, consistency, governance and control.”. GK8 has updated its policy engine that empowers organizations to further adapt and customize the GK8...

Comments / 0

Community Policy