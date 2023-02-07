ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

MPEC and Kay Yeager Coliseum to receive upgrades

By Jaron Spor
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1Dij_0kfXR4Zr00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Just a few months before the new Hotel and Convention Center is finished at the MPEC, the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and Kay Yeager Coliseum are getting some upgrades.

On Tuesday, February 7, Wichita Falls City Councilors met to discuss a variety of items, one of which had to do with a new sound system at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

“That is often something that we hear feedback from our residents, is the sound in there,” Director of MPEC and Communication and Marketing Lindsay Barker said. “You know, they have a hard time hearing and understanding what’s being said, so this will be a new house sound system for Kay Yeager. It’ll be great for rodeos, our sporting events, we’ve got UIL basketball tournaments coming up. If we have a dinner in there, those types of things, graduations, that’s a really big one – MSU always uses Kay Yeager, which we love.”

That project was approved, with only Steve Jackson voting no. It will take about eight to nine months to complete and cost around $580,000.

Wichita Falls City Councilor Tim Brewer won’t seek reelection

Also approved was a little more than $250,000 to buy new chairs to replace the original ones purchased when the MPEC was opened.

“It was an approval to purchase new banquet chairs, $1,200 to be exact,” Barker said. “The current banquet chairs that we have are original to the building, so they are about 27 years old so they have seen a lot of wear and tear and really need to be replaced.”

The chair purchase will be funded with excess general funds. All of these projects are set to be done around the time the new Hotel and Convention Center is finished.

“The chairs will match the chairs that are over at the Convention Center in terms of the finish and the fabric,” Barker said. “I think it is important; we are going through the renovation project right now to provide a seamless feel between the two facilities because we’ll complement each other. We are already working on events together.”

Burkburnett pet shop raided by Humane Society

Barker did want to stress the Kay Yeager sound project will not cost the property taxpayers any money.

“The funding for the sound system for Kay Yeager Coliseum, that was identified through the venue tax revenues,” Barker said. “That venue tax was voter-approved and what that is is when someone stays at a hotel, it’s an additional 2% tax that they are paying, and so the state actually specifies what that money can be spent on.”

These improvements come on top of around $3.5 million approved in December to replace all the original carpeting in the exhibit hall, redo the walls and bathrooms and replace the ceiling tiles. Funding came from venue taxes, bond money and general funds on hand.

Barker also said the Hotel and Convention Center is still on schedule to be completed sometime this summer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls to Get New Two Story Entertainment Venue in Near Future

Am I excited about this? You bet your ass I am excited about this!. The citizens of Wichita Falls who have grown up with Sikes Senter Mall have always known one store was always there. Dillard's, it was an anchor store for the mall ever since it opened several decades ago. Sadly last summer, Dillard's had its final days in Wichita Falls. We have heard rumors of them possibly opening another store somewhere else in Wichita Falls, but sadly nothing has come to fruition over the past couple of months.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Black History Month Feature: Notable Leaders from WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Wichita Falls might be a smaller city, it’s produced some pretty big names. There’s Charlye Ola Farris, the first Black woman licensed to practice law in the state of Texas. Large feats paved a way for the next generation of leaders. “They really gave me formative years, Wichita Falls did,” […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Oldest Black church in Wichita Falls is still standing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls is in many ways the foundation for the Black community on the East Side of Wichita Falls. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church was founded in 1891 and is over 130 years old. The Black church was considered...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Black History Month: HBCyoU Dolls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For decades, Historically Black Colleges and Universities or, HBCUs, have been putting Black culture on display. Now thanks to Brooke Hart Jones, the magic and history of HBCUs is being shared to children in the best way to reach them, right down the toy aisle. “We are a mission and culture-driven […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Burk ISD discusses STAAR test reform

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, program has been the deciding factor for whether or not elementary and junior high students pass their grades and have been implemented for years now. But some school districts are hoping to change that. A state organization called Raise Your Hand Texas […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall. The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to...
LAWTON, OK
Graham Leader

Ford returns to Young County Clerk’s office

Ford returns to Young County Clerk’s office News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 10:10 am   (MIKE WILLIAMS | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Ann Ford is given the oath of office by Young County Judge Win Graham for the position of County Clerk during the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting of the Young County Commissioners Court. ...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy