ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
financefeeds.com

Euronext reports double-digit growth in FX volume

Pan-European exchange, Euronext has reported a 10 percent rebound in the average daily volume on its spot foreign exchange market. The ADV figure stood at $19.6 billion in January 2022, which is up from December’s $18 billion. Taking a year-over-year perspective, Euronext’s currency turnover was down 12 percent from...
financefeeds.com

Equiti signs FX Global Code of Conduct in milestone for brokerage group

“Signing the FX Global Code of Conduct supports Equiti’s client-focused approach to liquidity provision in the FX market. The Code provides a framework to evaluate execution choices and helps clients know what to expect from counterparties and liquidity providers, a principle fully supported by Equiti.”. Equiti Capital has signed...
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mixed as China's inflation ticks up: Live updates

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street as China's inflation data came in lower than expected. Consumer prices in the nation rose 2.1% in January compared to a year ago. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.46% and the Shenzhen Component shed 0.83%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index...
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
ABC News

Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields

NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%....
CNBC

Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments

Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
financefeeds.com

Standard Chartered sets up wholly-owned brokerage arm in China

UK-headquartered bank Standard Chartered said its Hong Kong arm has been granted an in-principle approval for a brokerage license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Standard Chartered Securities (China), which will have an initial capital injection of $155 million, will cover underwriting, asset management to asset-backed securities as well...
CNBC

Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains

Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
US News and World Report

BAT Slips on Buyback Disappointment, Sees Russia Exit This Year

(Reuters) - British American Tobacco forecast a small rise in 2023 earnings on Thursday and dashed hopes of a share buyback, sending its shares down as much as 6%, as it also pledged to complete the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses this year. The maker of Lucky Strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy