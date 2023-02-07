Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Maple Gold Mines CEO On The Gold Outlook, Bitcoin And What's Next For The Miner In 2023
Maple Gold has three active drilling programs. "We have a huge land package that is begging to be worked on and we’re going to answer its call,” Hornor tells Benzinga. Spot gold was trading near the $1,930 mark on Wednesday in continued consolidation after a four-month sprint brought the commodity up 20% from the Sept. 28 low of $1,614.92.
financefeeds.com
Euronext reports double-digit growth in FX volume
Pan-European exchange, Euronext has reported a 10 percent rebound in the average daily volume on its spot foreign exchange market. The ADV figure stood at $19.6 billion in January 2022, which is up from December’s $18 billion. Taking a year-over-year perspective, Euronext’s currency turnover was down 12 percent from...
financefeeds.com
Equiti signs FX Global Code of Conduct in milestone for brokerage group
“Signing the FX Global Code of Conduct supports Equiti’s client-focused approach to liquidity provision in the FX market. The Code provides a framework to evaluate execution choices and helps clients know what to expect from counterparties and liquidity providers, a principle fully supported by Equiti.”. Equiti Capital has signed...
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets mixed as China's inflation ticks up: Live updates
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street as China's inflation data came in lower than expected. Consumer prices in the nation rose 2.1% in January compared to a year ago. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.46% and the Shenzhen Component shed 0.83%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index...
Emerging market funds see big inflows in January on China reopening
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market bond and equity funds received heavy inflows in January after a dry patch last year, aided by China's reopening and softening inflation pressures worldwide.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Newmont makes $16.9B bid for Australia gold producer
The Newmont Corporation has made an indicative $16.9 billion takeover offer for Australia's top goldminer Newcrest Mining to combine the goldmining companies’ assets in China and Australia.
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
Here Is What Russia’s Military Aircraft And Missiles Actually Cost
Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesWe examine official documentation to decode the actual cost of some of Russia's most prominent air combat weapons.
ABC News
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%....
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.
financefeeds.com
Standard Chartered sets up wholly-owned brokerage arm in China
UK-headquartered bank Standard Chartered said its Hong Kong arm has been granted an in-principle approval for a brokerage license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Standard Chartered Securities (China), which will have an initial capital injection of $155 million, will cover underwriting, asset management to asset-backed securities as well...
CNBC
Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains
Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
US News and World Report
BAT Slips on Buyback Disappointment, Sees Russia Exit This Year
(Reuters) - British American Tobacco forecast a small rise in 2023 earnings on Thursday and dashed hopes of a share buyback, sending its shares down as much as 6%, as it also pledged to complete the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses this year. The maker of Lucky Strike...
