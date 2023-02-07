Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Land Trust crowns winners in Art & Writing Contest, see their inspiring creations
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced 29 student winners in the 2022 ALT Art & Writing Contest, held annually, to promote the importance and value of a healthy environment. Students at Aquidneck Island schools were invited to enter artwork or written work depicting their favorite local vista. The winners were announced at the land trust’s annual meeting on February 2, 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
Arts & Cultural Alliance now accepting applications for the 2023 Spring Artist Award
Submissions for the next round of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s (ACA) Artist Award, in support of Newport County artists and art projects to benefit the community, are due by midnight on Monday, May 15, 2023. Awardee notifications will be made on May 29, 2023. Now...
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returning April 22 – 29
Local organizations are gearing up for the fourth annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW). This year’s series of public events will run from April 22- 29. The program is in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities held each year on April 22. Last month, representatives from Town committees, non-profits,...
whatsupnewp.com
Black History Month: RI’s Greatest African American Musicians
From Opera to Doo-Wop to Jazz, African-American artists have contributed enormously to Rhode Island’s musical heritage. As part of our celebration of Black History Month, we’re introducing you to a few Rhode Islanders who paved the way. For more, check out the videos in the story below and visit the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame website here.
whatsupnewp.com
Billy Strings is returning to Newport for Newport Folk Festival
The 2023 Newport Folk Festival is shaping up to be great, with today’s announcement that Billy Strings, the renowned bluegrass virtuoso, will be returning to Newport!. Billy Strings is an American bluegrass guitarist and singer who has been active in the music industry since the early 2010s. Born William Apostol, he began playing guitar at a young age and was heavily influenced by bluegrass legends such as Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, and Earl Scruggs. His intricate fingerstyle playing and high-energy stage presence quickly made him a standout performer in the bluegrass scene.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Sandra Mary Paul
Portsmouth, RI -Sandra Mary Paul, 81, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on February 3, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Allen “Larry” Paul. Born in Newport, RI on January 14, 1942, She was the daughter of Joseph and...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM set to hold Public Workshop on proposed Freshwater Fishing and Hunting Regs on Feb. 15
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a public workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 PM regarding the proposed 2024-25 freshwater fishing season and the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. The workshop’s purpose is to inform the public about regulatory proposals...
whatsupnewp.com
Town of Middletown: New School Bond looks like it’s heading to a May 2 Special Election
The Town Council is seeking approval for a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school bond. Following a lengthy discussion Monday night in Town Hall, the council voted unanimously to ask the General Assembly to okay enabling legislation to clear the way for a special election on May 2.
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Fezzik
Meet your new best fur friend, Fezzik- this week’s adoptable dog of the week!. Available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Fezzik is a 7-year-old male mastiff. Fezzik is an extra-large boy, weighing in more than 100 pounds. Here’s what else the Potter League has...
whatsupnewp.com
$100,000 Powerball Ticket sold in North Kingstown; two $50,000 Powerball Tickets claimed
It was a lucky week for Powerball players in Rhode Island, as three tickets won big in the February 6 and 4, 2023, drawings. The biggest win came from a ticket sold at Speedway in North Kingstown, which matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. However, the winner decided to purchase the Power Play feature, which multiplied their prize by 2 to reach an impressive $100,000. The ticket has yet to be claimed.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council looks to Accessory Dwelling Units as one way to alleviate housing shortage
The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units. The state legislature, in the last legislative session, enacted...
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Providence Metro Area in the last week
Prices at the pump have dipped slightly compared with last week as demand has risen, according to the Energy Information Administration. A gallon of regular gas was $3.47 on average Monday, February 6, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 6. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-paying science jobs in the Providence Metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included. You may also like: Most...
Comments / 0