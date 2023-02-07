The 2023 Newport Folk Festival is shaping up to be great, with today’s announcement that Billy Strings, the renowned bluegrass virtuoso, will be returning to Newport!. Billy Strings is an American bluegrass guitarist and singer who has been active in the music industry since the early 2010s. Born William Apostol, he began playing guitar at a young age and was heavily influenced by bluegrass legends such as Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, and Earl Scruggs. His intricate fingerstyle playing and high-energy stage presence quickly made him a standout performer in the bluegrass scene.

