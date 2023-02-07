Jerrod McKinley Keeton, age 33, of Collinwood, was arrested on Saturday, February 4 on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, and interference with 911. Officer Shannon Adams filed a report stating that he was dispatched to a residence on Ohio Street in Collinwood where he made contact with a female. The female allegedly had bruising under her eyes, on her face, and on her body. The alleged victim stated that Keeton, her boyfriend, had been beating on her since the previous morning, and had allegedly held her at gunpoint and told her not to leave or get help. Keeton was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail with no bond.

COLLINWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO