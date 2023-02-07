Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Falkville murder suspect faces additional charges after 2nd victim dies, 3rd victim released
The Falkville man who deputies said shot three people in Morgan County on Sunday is now facing two capital murder charges and an attempted murder charge. Joshua Lamar Knighten is accused of shooting and killing Mitchell Ray Beard and Marcus Ken Reed on Feb. 5 off Goodwin Drive in Falkville.
MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
waynecountynews.net
Florence Man Arrested on Wayne County Grand Jury Indictment
Marcus Twain Mitchell, age 46, of Florence, AL, was arrested on Saturday, February 4 on a capias issued by the Wayne County Grand Jury. On January 27, 2023, the Grand Jury returned indictments against Mitchell on two counts of sale of methamphetamine. Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail on $75,000.00 bond.
FOUND: Madison County Sheriff searching for elderly man they say has memory issues
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who suffers fro severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer's.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-65 after crash near Alabama-Tennessee state line
A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 65 on foot, the Limestone County coroner confirmed Wednesday. Coroner Mike West said the man had wrecked his own car and was walking across the interstate to find help when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It happened near...
Have you seen them? Decatur Police ask for help identifying person connected to robbery
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected
Police officers buy Florence man new bike after his was stolen
Devon Keith told News 19 that biking has been his main method of transportation for more than two years.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
WHNT-TV
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
waynecountynews.net
Keeton Arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Domestic Assault
Jerrod McKinley Keeton, age 33, of Collinwood, was arrested on Saturday, February 4 on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, and interference with 911. Officer Shannon Adams filed a report stating that he was dispatched to a residence on Ohio Street in Collinwood where he made contact with a female. The female allegedly had bruising under her eyes, on her face, and on her body. The alleged victim stated that Keeton, her boyfriend, had been beating on her since the previous morning, and had allegedly held her at gunpoint and told her not to leave or get help. Keeton was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail with no bond.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police release photo of unidentified suspect in Saturday gas station robbery
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Saturday evening robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened about 5 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 2901 U.S. 31 in Decatur. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect's identity is asked to...
WAAY-TV
Fight with suspect ends with deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Colbert County
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the person killed as Jason Harbin, 40, of Sheffield. The shooting is still under investigation. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA. PREVIOUS:. An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in...
