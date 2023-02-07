ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

Related
wbiw.com

Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events

BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red

Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Finding Family: Meet Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of children in Indiana are waiting for loving homes. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to adoptable kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 12-year-old Thomas. To learn more about him, click...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Angela Answers: The Fallen Outdoors – Team Indiana Helping Veterans Find Connection, Healing Through Nature

The healing nature of nature. The Fallen Outdoors is an all-veteran non-profit providing outdoor adventures to those serving and who have served our country. Aaron Bangel, the assistant team leader for The Fallen Outdoors Team Indiana, joined Angela on the red couch this morning to share the importance of connecting veterans to each other and the outdoors.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Housekeeping by Day, Rockstar at Night — Indiana State Park Employees Had No Idea Their Co-Worker Leads a Double Life

When she was 8-years-old, Cynthia Murray begged her mom to let her sing in an elementary school talent show. She liked to sing, but until that show, wasn't fully aware of just how good she was at doing it. At age eight, Cynthia was a hit. Yeah, she could sing! REALLY sing. And all of her classmates and their parents witnessed that school's version of "A Star is Born."
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers

It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
INDIANA STATE
963xke.com

ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
INDIANA STATE
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?

A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

The Latest Edition of the Indiana State Police Road Show

Indiana – Catch the latest edition of the “Indiana State Police Road Show” radio program on the Indiana State Police YouTube Channel at:. This weeks show features Indiana State Police Sergeant Dean Wildauer and Captain Ron Galaviz. They join the show to talk about opportunities to become an Indiana State Trooper. For more information visit www.IndianaTrooper.com.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers

Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New study to look at the cannabis industry in Illinois

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A study about cannabis growing and selling has just started in Illinois. It'll be a legal assessment of the cannabis licensing process. The study will specifically examine whether there's discrimination in the Illinois cannabis industry. The study will include recommendations for addressing any identified barriers...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy