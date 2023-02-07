Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events
BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
Bill would require Indiana schools to test for a cancer-causing gas
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, filed House Bill 1395 which would require Indiana public schools to test the lowest level of their buildings for radon.
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Thomas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of children in Indiana are waiting for loving homes. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to adoptable kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 12-year-old Thomas. To learn more about him, click...
Fox 59
Angela Answers: The Fallen Outdoors – Team Indiana Helping Veterans Find Connection, Healing Through Nature
The healing nature of nature. The Fallen Outdoors is an all-veteran non-profit providing outdoor adventures to those serving and who have served our country. Aaron Bangel, the assistant team leader for The Fallen Outdoors Team Indiana, joined Angela on the red couch this morning to share the importance of connecting veterans to each other and the outdoors.
Housekeeping by Day, Rockstar at Night — Indiana State Park Employees Had No Idea Their Co-Worker Leads a Double Life
When she was 8-years-old, Cynthia Murray begged her mom to let her sing in an elementary school talent show. She liked to sing, but until that show, wasn't fully aware of just how good she was at doing it. At age eight, Cynthia was a hit. Yeah, she could sing! REALLY sing. And all of her classmates and their parents witnessed that school's version of "A Star is Born."
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers
It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
963xke.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
city-countyobserver.com
The Latest Edition of the Indiana State Police Road Show
Indiana – Catch the latest edition of the “Indiana State Police Road Show” radio program on the Indiana State Police YouTube Channel at:. This weeks show features Indiana State Police Sergeant Dean Wildauer and Captain Ron Galaviz. They join the show to talk about opportunities to become an Indiana State Trooper. For more information visit www.IndianaTrooper.com.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
‘He’s never spent a night outside’: Indiana wallaby safe at home after overnight adventure
HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you didn’t know there was a wallaby living in Hillsdale before, chances are you found out about him Monday. That’s when Rocko decided to have a little adventure. “He’s never spent a night outside,” owner Melinda Hughes said. Rocko has been a member of the Hughes family for the past […]
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
WTHI
New study to look at the cannabis industry in Illinois
WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A study about cannabis growing and selling has just started in Illinois. It'll be a legal assessment of the cannabis licensing process. The study will specifically examine whether there's discrimination in the Illinois cannabis industry. The study will include recommendations for addressing any identified barriers...
