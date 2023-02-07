Read full article on original website
erin connole
2d ago
Not nearly enough time! That young girl will have to live with this the rest of her life, that is what he should have gotten!
ABC6.com
‘Career criminal’ sentenced to more than 7 years in prison
NEW BEDFORD, (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said a career criminal has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison on breaking and entering charges. Court documents said 49-year-old Kevin Souto pleaded guilty to two felony counts of breaking and entering and two counts...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
whdh.com
Attleboro man to be arraigned in connection with death of elderly woman
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home...
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
ABC6.com
Child care facility employee arrested on drug, gun charges
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said a woman who was arrested after the FBI seized drugs and guns from her apartment was a program director at a child care facility. The DCYF told ABC6 News that Jill Giordano, 37, was previously...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house
The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
Woman charged with killing her 3 kids planned it all out, prosecutors say
Plymouth, Mass. — Prosecutors alleged Tuesday that Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury, Mass. mother accused of killing her three children, planned the murders in advance and was of sound mind at the time of their deaths, CBS Boston reports. Clancy remains hospitalized and her defense attorney says she's paralyzed from the waist down.Clancy was arraigned by video conference from her hospital bed. Her defense attorney and the prosecutor attended in person with a judge at Plymouth District Court during the hearing.The 32-year-old is accused of killing her three young children at their home last month. Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she's...
whdh.com
Man indicted in fatal Taunton crash now facing multiple drug trafficking charges after stash house search
A 34-year-old man already charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash in Taunton last year has been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to officials. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was previously arrested and ordered to be held without bail following a crash on Kingman Road on Nov....
YAHOO!
Man convicted of murder following Providence drug deal
PROVIDENCE – A 32-year-old Providence man has been convicted of second-degree murder for killing a Smithfield man in the wake of a drug deal in the Washington Park neighborhood. Johnny Xaykosy was found guilty Thursday after a week-long jury trial in Superior Court, Providence, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter...
ABC6.com
Andover police investigating potential murder-suicide
ANDOVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Andover police made a grisly discovery Thursday morning after a 911 call reported gunshots on Porter Road. First responders said they found a father, mother, and a 12-year-old boy dead in their home and are investigating their death’s as a murder-suicide. Police believe 56-year-old...
WCVB
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Andover, Massachusetts home, DA says
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man, woman and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to 48 Porter Road after a 911 call was made. A 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old...
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
New Bedford Housing Authority Sues Union Over Fired Employee
NEW BEDFORD — A Bristol County court may soon be deciding the fate of a former New Bedford Housing Authority employee who was fired after police had to be called to the office to remove him during an altercation in 2021. Brian Andrade later submitted a union grievance over...
ICE Arrests Convicted Brazilian Drug Trafficker Hiding Out In Somerville
A Brazilian citizen was caught hiding out in Massachusetts when he should have been serving a prison sentence in his native country for drug trafficking, authorities said. Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested Diogo De-Sales Gomes in Somerville on Friday, Feb. 3, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
ABC6.com
FBI seizes 150 grams of meth, distribution materials, guns from Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Guns, ammunition, drugs, and materials used to distribute were seized by the FBI in a Pawtucket home search on Wednesday. Pawtucket police Lt. Dino Giorgio said on Feb. 8, the FBI joined Pawtucket police in a court-ordered search at an apartment on Hicks Street. As...
liveboston617.org
Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight
Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
