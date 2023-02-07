ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 5

erin connole
2d ago

Not nearly enough time! That young girl will have to live with this the rest of her life, that is what he should have gotten!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

‘Career criminal’ sentenced to more than 7 years in prison

NEW BEDFORD, (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said a career criminal has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison on breaking and entering charges. Court documents said 49-year-old Kevin Souto pleaded guilty to two felony counts of breaking and entering and two counts...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Child care facility employee arrested on drug, gun charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said a woman who was arrested after the FBI seized drugs and guns from her apartment was a program director at a child care facility. The DCYF told ABC6 News that Jill Giordano, 37, was previously...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS News

Woman charged with killing her 3 kids planned it all out, prosecutors say

Plymouth, Mass. — Prosecutors alleged Tuesday that Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury, Mass. mother accused of killing her three children, planned the murders in advance and was of sound mind at the time of their deaths, CBS Boston reports. Clancy remains hospitalized and her defense attorney says she's paralyzed from the waist down.Clancy was arraigned by video conference from her hospital bed. Her defense attorney and the prosecutor attended in person with a judge at Plymouth District Court during the hearing.The 32-year-old is accused of killing her three young children at their home last month. Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she's...
DUXBURY, MA
YAHOO!

Man convicted of murder following Providence drug deal

PROVIDENCE – A 32-year-old Providence man has been convicted of second-degree murder for killing a Smithfield man in the wake of a drug deal in the Washington Park neighborhood. Johnny Xaykosy was found guilty Thursday after a week-long jury trial in Superior Court, Providence, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Andover police investigating potential murder-suicide

ANDOVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Andover police made a grisly discovery Thursday morning after a 911 call reported gunshots on Porter Road. First responders said they found a father, mother, and a 12-year-old boy dead in their home and are investigating their death’s as a murder-suicide. Police believe 56-year-old...
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy