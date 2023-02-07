ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Request Information on Stolen Items

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has released a request for information on several items of stolen and damaged property. If you have anything knowledge on any of these crimes please contact 256-241-8040 to submit a tip. Between January 31 and February 1, 2023 a 2021 blue Dodge Ram 1500 4×4 was stolen […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for January 2023

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, February 9th

Brandon Morrison, 36 of Leesburg – AWL/UPOCS, AWOL/Arson 2nd. FTA/Failure to Signal, FTA/Switched Tag and FTA/Insurance Violation;. Daniel Pittman, 39 of Gadsden – FTA/Driving without License, FTA/Public Intoxication, FTA/Failure to Register Vehicle, FTA/Switched Tag, FTA/Expired Tag and FTA/Insurance Violation;. Timothy Teems, age 61 of Centre – Court Order;...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Deputy Involved In Auto Accident / UPDATE

A two vehicle accident on County Road 189 Wednesday evening involved a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Motorcycle. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck took place just before 7:30 near the intersection of County Road 932, as an officer was attempting to stop a 2000 Honda Motorcycle for a traffic violation. The bike crashed into the officer’s vehicle, and according to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, no one was seriously hurt. The operator of the motorcycle, 21 year old Cody Adams of a Gaylesville address was arrested on charges of DUI, and was transported to the County Detention Center.
AL.com

Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse

A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fire Department Reports Fatality at House Fire

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford and Oxford Fire Department have released that the Oxford Fire Department is working the scene of a house fire on Boozer Drive. At this time it is confirmed there is one fatality. Please avoid this area while first responders are on scene. More information will be released soon.
OXFORD, AL
coosavalleynews.com

Centre Man Dies in Home Fire

A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County claimed a life on Friday night. That fire was just south of Centre, with units from Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville responding around midnight. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:00 Saturday morning. The matter is being investigated by...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

1 person killed in Oxford house fire, 5 others escape

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said the department received a call at 6:19 a.m. for a house fire in the 800 block of Boozer Drive. The first firefighters...
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Authorities Still Searching for Missing DeKalb County Teenager

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County – they say could be in “extreme danger.”. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe Tuesday night around 9:00. The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency said the teen could be in danger as she may be in the company of Christian Will Hollis. Hollis is a Black male, 6’4, 160 pounds and is considered extremely dangerous due to a “known history of violence.” Authorities said they do not know if Hollis is armed.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Area sheriff to push lawmakers to change early release law

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his displeasure with the state's new inmate early release law. It went into effect Jan. 31 and allows qualified inmates to be released from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) under supervision. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff Wade...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy