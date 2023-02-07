Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anniston City Council Address the Repair of the Korean War Memorial and Removal of Historic Trees
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston held their regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting on Tuesday, February 7th. This item is on the consent agenda. These are minor changes to be able to process revenue. There was an office position that needed slight modification that altered the schools budget.
Calhoun County Sheriff Request Information on Stolen Items
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has released a request for information on several items of stolen and damaged property. If you have anything knowledge on any of these crimes please contact 256-241-8040 to submit a tip. Between January 31 and February 1, 2023 a 2021 blue Dodge Ram 1500 4×4 was stolen […]
City of Anniston Announces 2023 Free Disposal Day & Brush Pickup Schedules
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston released their 2023 brush pickup schedule and information on the 2023 free disposal day dates. Please note, the brush pickup schedule does not pertain to loose leaf pickup. For more information on either of these topics, please visit the city website.
Piedmont Police Stats for January 2023
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, February 9th
Brandon Morrison, 36 of Leesburg – AWL/UPOCS, AWOL/Arson 2nd. FTA/Failure to Signal, FTA/Switched Tag and FTA/Insurance Violation;. Daniel Pittman, 39 of Gadsden – FTA/Driving without License, FTA/Public Intoxication, FTA/Failure to Register Vehicle, FTA/Switched Tag, FTA/Expired Tag and FTA/Insurance Violation;. Timothy Teems, age 61 of Centre – Court Order;...
Cherokee County Deputy Involved In Auto Accident / UPDATE
A two vehicle accident on County Road 189 Wednesday evening involved a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Motorcycle. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck took place just before 7:30 near the intersection of County Road 932, as an officer was attempting to stop a 2000 Honda Motorcycle for a traffic violation. The bike crashed into the officer’s vehicle, and according to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, no one was seriously hurt. The operator of the motorcycle, 21 year old Cody Adams of a Gaylesville address was arrested on charges of DUI, and was transported to the County Detention Center.
Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse
A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
Oxford Fire Department Reports Fatality at House Fire
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford and Oxford Fire Department have released that the Oxford Fire Department is working the scene of a house fire on Boozer Drive. At this time it is confirmed there is one fatality. Please avoid this area while first responders are on scene. More information will be released soon.
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith facing additional theft charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is facing additional theft charges following his arrest last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
FULL AUDIO – Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast meeting
Stay a while and listen to the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast meeting from Thursday February 9th, 2023. County Commissioner Chair and Probate Judge Tim Burgess, delivers the state of the county address.
Centre Man Dies in Home Fire
A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County claimed a life on Friday night. That fire was just south of Centre, with units from Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville responding around midnight. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:00 Saturday morning. The matter is being investigated by...
Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Hitching Post owner ‘more sad’ for Mentone residents than himself over fire that destroyed Alabama landmark
The owner of The Hitching Post said he was “more sad” for the north Alabama town’s residents than himself when a fire engulfed the iconic DeKalb County business Thursday and destroyed what is believed to be the town’s oldest shop. “My main thing is that it...
Notices placed on doors of Gadsden Mall regarding policy of 'unsupervised youth'
There are notices place on the doors of the Gadsden Mall enforcing a policy. The mall's management said the policy is nothing new, however recent incidents led to the restrictions being reinforced. The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 but be out of the mall by 4...
1 person killed in Oxford house fire, 5 others escape
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said the department received a call at 6:19 a.m. for a house fire in the 800 block of Boozer Drive. The first firefighters...
Authorities Still Searching for Missing DeKalb County Teenager
Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County – they say could be in “extreme danger.”. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe Tuesday night around 9:00. The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency said the teen could be in danger as she may be in the company of Christian Will Hollis. Hollis is a Black male, 6’4, 160 pounds and is considered extremely dangerous due to a “known history of violence.” Authorities said they do not know if Hollis is armed.
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A state inmate released from prison last week under the new mandatory supervision law is already back in jail. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris learned an early release was already in violation of his parole, allegedly showing up high and bringing drugs to a meeting with his parole officer.
Oxford individual killed in house fire
An Oxford individual died in a house fire on February 7, Oxford Fire Department says.
Area sheriff to push lawmakers to change early release law
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his displeasure with the state's new inmate early release law. It went into effect Jan. 31 and allows qualified inmates to be released from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) under supervision. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff Wade...
Who would put out a landfill fire near Moody? That question consumed officials for weeks
Frank Read remembers the first night he saw the fire at the private landfill across the street from his home in western St. Clair County. “You could see the flames 10 or 20 feet above the treeline that night,” Read said. The fire at Environmental Landfill, Inc. which began...
