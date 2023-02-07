Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
Sullivan officials move into new City Hall building
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work is underway in the city of Sullivan to make a transition from the old City Hall to a new City Hall building located at 110 North Main Street. City of Sullivan Public Works Director JD Wilson says that the old building used to be...
