Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
OnlyInYourState
Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight From The Pacific At This Northern California Seafood Shack
Sometimes you just have a hankering for comfort food. Something creamy, decadent, salty, or perhaps fried (or all of the above!). If you’re in San Francisco, one of the best seafood shacks in Northern California is the Woodhouse Fish Co. Crunchy fried fish is just the beginning of what you can feast on here!
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only
Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.
Hawaiian Airlines Is Currently Offering Flights for As Low As $99
Better hop on this sale before it sells out!
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
E-commerce giant eBay to lay off 185 Bay Area employees in 4% workforce cut
CEO Jamie Iannone announced the latest tech layoffs in an SEC filing Tuesday.
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
Fly All You Want on Frontier Airlines With This $399 Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines just unveiled a new summer pass that gets you unlimited flights from May to September for only $399. It’s called the GoWild! Summer Pass. But if you want one, you’ll need to act quickly. There are a limited number of passes available at the $399 introductory...
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
