John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
Bruce N. Waller, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce N. Waller, 76, of Boardman, died February 8, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland. He was born August 20, 1946 in Ruston, Louisiana, a son of Luther and Lorena (Norris) Waller. He earned his PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel...
Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr. Dale was...
Jennifer Greenleaf, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Greenleaf, 67, passed away, in the comfort of her home, the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Salem, Ohio. Jennifer was born on September 30, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Helen Marie Nelson Schilling. Jennifer was a graduate of...
John J. Spirko, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Johnny” Spirko, 71, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home. Johnny was born on June 25, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Rose (Costantino) Spirko. Johnny was a 1969 graduate of...
LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz. . Vern graduated from...
Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
Kathleen Rea Wilk, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Rae Wilk, 76, passed away quietly at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Wilk was born August 9, 1946 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Phyllis (Seraphy) Nixon and had lived her entire life in the Columbiana County area.
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen passed away on December 14, 2022. He was 43 years old. For nearly two decades, Chris struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, like so many people have before him. This tragic combination led to an untimely death. Chris...
Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
James Robert Shea, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Robert Shea, 55, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born on February 4, 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Terry Leech and Sandra Zahner-Dwyer. Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a procurement analyst...
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe. Sharon is...
Daryl A. Brobst, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born May 19, 1968. Daryl served his country in the Army. He worked as a driver for FedEx. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating...
Martha Minchin, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Minchin passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Martha was born May 26, 1926, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Helen Solomon Wolfe. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong Struthers resident. Following high...
John Libby, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Libby, 49, of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday, February 2, 2023. John, son of Donald Libby of Houma, Louisiana, was born September 12, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Liberty High School. John was known to be a hard worker and...
Ronald Charles Buser II, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Buser II, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Ron was born October 2, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ronald C. and Eleanor (Kisak) Buser I...
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
