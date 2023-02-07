Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma collects 2,000 pounds of trash in January
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected nearly 2,000 lbs. of garbage/debris in January through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative! Below are some before & after photos from across Tacoma. More info on this litter/graffiti removal effort, including the schedule of cleanup locations cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
The Suburban Times
When a Sidewalk Isn’t Enough: Vision Zero in Tacoma & Pierce County
Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic deaths have been on a steady rise. The City of Tacoma is committed to reaching a Vision Zero goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2035, but what does that really mean? Join us for a panel breaking down the causes of traffic violence, how institutions are working to stop it, and the real human impacts.
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck.
The Suburban Times
Welcome Deputy Rasheen Farell
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Please join us in congratulating Deputy Rasheen Farell on his recent graduation from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Deputy Farell is now ready to hit the streets of Pierce County to complete his field training program. Thanks for choosing Pierce County, Deputy Farell!
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. Shortly after, the suspects tried to carjack someone. It didn’t work out, but that’s when officers were able to give chase.
Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives
According to Tacoma police, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house.
KING-5
Homeless encampment on fire under Ship Canal Bridge
Just after midnight Thursday, a fire broke out under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle. What appeared to be fireworks were seen shooting out of the camp on to I-5 N.
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
Some Thurston County deputies may wear black cowboy hats while on duty
Deputies who choose to wear one must purchase it themselves.
kentreporter.com
Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update
A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
The Suburban Times
Time to slow down in Lakewood
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
Coyote gets loose in Port Townsend hospital
A coyote wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Center Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The coyote was first spotted by Amy Yaley, the hospital’s marketing and communications director, around 10:15 a.m. “It was hard not to notice, I was sitting in a meeting area outside the cafe,” Yaley said. The animal entered the hospital through the facility’s automatic doors and meandered down the hospital’s express clinic. It then ran down a hallway and broke through a glass panel trying to get out.
Seattle’s ‘Howe Street Stairs’ location of alleged female assaults
Emily, a woman who frequently jogs throughout Seattle, said she was punched in the face during her run near Capitol Hill’s “Howe Street Stairs” Friday morning. She said a stranger was staring at her and when she passed him, he followed her, grabbed her, and assaulted her.
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
Remains found in Bremerton last year identified as 41-year-old Kitsap County man
The remains of a badly decomposed body found in Bremerton in late 2022 have been identified as belonging to a man from Kitsap County.
Authorities recover 11 stolen vehicles in one day in Parkland
Detectives said most of the vehicles were stolen from apartment complex parking lots.
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
Comments / 0