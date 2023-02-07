Best food in the US? Sacramento-area spots make Yelp’s 2023 list as California crowds top 10

Yelp confirmed what many residents already know: The food in Sacramento is top tier.

Two Sacramento-area restaurants ranked in a “ Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2023 ” Yelp listing. The January ranking put food truck West Coast Taco Bar — based in Elk Grove — in 66th place, with The Kitchen Restaurant in Arden Arcade in 76th.

California restaurants made up more than a quarter of the list. Broken Mouth , a fuse between Hawaiian and California-style comfort food in Los Angeles, took the top spot. Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian in Captain Cook, Hawaii, trailed closely behind at No. 2.

The “ Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2023 ” Yelp listing was created with the help of food lovers.

Yelp took its users’ favorite restaurants in the U.S. and analyzed submissions by ratings, numbers of reviews and number of repeated suggestions. The destinations were then finalized by staff.

Top restaurants in Sacramento

Food truck West Coast Taco Bar , based in Elk Grove, offers a variety of tacos and burritos ranging from a $2 side of beans to a $17 taco plate. It travels the Sacramento area and focuses on catering.

Here are the details:

Address: 8791 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

The Kitchen Restaurant, a Michelin-starred destination, serves its guests a six-course meal based on a rotating menu of seasonal produce.

Here are the details:

Address : 2225 Hurley Way, Sacramento

Top restaurants in California

California dominated the “Top Places to Eat in the U.S. 2023” Yelp listing. Here are the other top US restaurants in the state , according to Yelp:

