ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Best food in the US? Sacramento-area spots make Yelp’s 2023 list as California crowds top 10

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyDuu_0kfXOhyQ00

Yelp confirmed what many residents already know: The food in Sacramento is top tier.

Two Sacramento-area restaurants ranked in a “ Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2023 ” Yelp listing. The January ranking put food truck West Coast Taco Bar — based in Elk Grove — in 66th place, with The Kitchen Restaurant in Arden Arcade in 76th.

California restaurants made up more than a quarter of the list. Broken Mouth , a fuse between Hawaiian and California-style comfort food in Los Angeles, took the top spot. Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian in Captain Cook, Hawaii, trailed closely behind at No. 2.

The “ Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2023 ” Yelp listing was created with the help of food lovers.

Yelp took its users’ favorite restaurants in the U.S. and analyzed submissions by ratings, numbers of reviews and number of repeated suggestions. The destinations were then finalized by staff.

Top restaurants in Sacramento

Food truck West Coast Taco Bar , based in Elk Grove, offers a variety of tacos and burritos ranging from a $2 side of beans to a $17 taco plate. It travels the Sacramento area and focuses on catering.

Here are the details:

Address: 8791 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

The Kitchen Restaurant, a Michelin-starred destination, serves its guests a six-course meal based on a rotating menu of seasonal produce.

Here are the details:

Address : 2225 Hurley Way, Sacramento

Top restaurants in California

California dominated the “Top Places to Eat in the U.S. 2023” Yelp listing. Here are the other top US restaurants in the state , according to Yelp:

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
KTLA

California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation

Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe in Sacramento CA – HK-style/Asian bakery

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sacramento that offers Hong-style/Asian baked goods and cakes. They have been recognized as a local favorite for baked goods. The bakery is very clean and well-organized. You can grab a tray and collect the baked goods that you want...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA

In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

57K+
Followers
704
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy