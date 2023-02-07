Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
Earth Fare closing a Cleveland-area location
Employees were notified Wednesday the Fairview Park Earth Fare location is closing.
City seeks ideas to make use of former Watterson-Lake school site in Gordon Square neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former site of a school in the Gordon Square neighborhood on Cleveland’s West Side is now an opportunity to create a community hub that could include affordable housing or new green space. The city of Cleveland earlier this month put out a request for proposals...
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
New rental car fee will fund relocation of rental center back to Cleveland Hopkins airport main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city plans to assess a new fee on visitors who rent cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and will use the money to relocate the car rental facility back to the main airport campus. The fee has not been set. But it will be between...
Beachwood council approves purchase of new pool furniture, moves forward on park improvements
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Those who visit the city’s Family Aquatic Center might enjoy the surroundings a little more this summer, as City Council voted Monday (Feb. 6) to purchase new outdoor furniture for the concession area. The purchase came at the same meeting in which council agreed to fund...
West Side Market has a new nonprofit board, seeks executive director
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Thursday took another step in the transformation of the West Side Market, announcing the incorporation of a new non-profit Cleveland Public Market Corporation to manage the 111-year-old institution. He also revealed the names of the 15 volunteer board members who will oversee the market and look for ways to improve it and steer it into the future.
Joe Thomas came to represent everything good about Cleveland and the city embraced him for it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you didn’t know better, you would think Joe Thomas spent his entire life in Northeast Ohio -- probably born in Parma. Clearly, this is a man who grew up going to high school football games at Byers Field, whose parents knew their way around the West Side Market and listened to The Buzzard while they worked in the garage. This is a man who still calls it Jacobs Field.
ZZ’s Big Top in Avon aims to elevate the pork rind into the perfect gourmet bar food
AVON, Ohio – Pork rinds – or chicharrón – are not found on the menu of many establishments in Northeast Ohio. Fans of the crispy snack may often first encounter them while tailgating at a Cleveland Browns’ game – which is where Ken Weaver, one of the three owners of the Avon Brewing Co., had his first taste.
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
Brunswick parks director gives update on spring and summer events
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Petkovsek recently updated City Council on several upcoming community events, including this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance at the Brunswick Recreation Center, an Earth Day cleanup effort and the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Petkovsek said the annual Daddy Daughter...
Renovated local Chick-fil-A reopening this week
Chick-fil-A is officially reopening its doors in Rocky River Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0