Cleveland, OH

cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

West Side Market has a new nonprofit board, seeks executive director

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Thursday took another step in the transformation of the West Side Market, announcing the incorporation of a new non-profit Cleveland Public Market Corporation to manage the 111-year-old institution. He also revealed the names of the 15 volunteer board members who will oversee the market and look for ways to improve it and steer it into the future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Thomas came to represent everything good about Cleveland and the city embraced him for it

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you didn’t know better, you would think Joe Thomas spent his entire life in Northeast Ohio -- probably born in Parma. Clearly, this is a man who grew up going to high school football games at Byers Field, whose parents knew their way around the West Side Market and listened to The Buzzard while they worked in the garage. This is a man who still calls it Jacobs Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Brunswick parks director gives update on spring and summer events

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Petkovsek recently updated City Council on several upcoming community events, including this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance at the Brunswick Recreation Center, an Earth Day cleanup effort and the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Petkovsek said the annual Daddy Daughter...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

