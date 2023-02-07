Read full article on original website
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia
Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.
PV Tech
Lightsource bp, Contact Energy to develop 150MW solar PV project in New Zealand
Solar developer Lightsource bp and New Zealand energy company Contact Energy have been selected to build a 150MW solar PV project in New Zealand. The Kōwhai Park project will be built to power Christchurch’s airport and will have around 300,000 solar panels. Subject to a final investment decision,...
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
BBC
China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
She got the last seat on a flight next to a stranger. They've been married for 40 years
American Vickie Moretz got the last seat on a flight to the UK in 1982, finding herself sat next to Englishman Graham Kidner. Four decades later, they tell the story of a whirlwind romance that never stopped.
straightarrownews.com
Solar panels may not actually reduce our carbon footprint
Solar energy use in the United States is expected to soar over the next decade. Solar could make up 40% of America’s electricity by 2035, according to the Department of Energy. Clean energy initiatives are a key aspect of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, with billions of dollars in the bill dedicated to alternative energy.
Groundbreaking new solar panels can generate electricity in the dark
Solar power is a promising avenue for clean energy. Unfortunately, solar panels have one major weakness – they can’t generate electricity in the dark. However, this weakness could soon change as scientists at Stanford University have now created a solar panel that works in the dark. The researchers...
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy density
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Among the many alternative solutions to traditional lithium-ion batteries, researchers are experimenting with lithium-air designs. A new innovation in the space could solve many of the issues previously exhibited by this technology.
BBC
Floating solar: Are solar farms on water a good idea?
With a push towards renewable energy many countries are coming up with new and creative ways to be able to harness the power of solar energy. Last year solar panels were installed in space, and nations around the world, from the Netherlands to Brazil, have recently been experimenting with the idea of solar farms on water.
This Former Tesla Executive Has a Plan for Recycling EV Batteries
As electric vehicles become more widespread, a growing concern has developed on the minds of automakers and environmentalists alike. What, exactly, happens when an electric vehicle’s battery needs to be recycled? It’s not quite an existential question for the industry, but it is one that more and more people are trying to solve. And while there are certain things that old EV batteries can be used for, the question of recycling still looms large for the industry.
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials.
HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics
HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Biden celebrates 100,000 jobs and near half-trillion dollar investment in clean energy
In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden celebrated U.S. progress towards a decarbonized energy future. Now that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), containing $369 billion in climate and energy spending, is being implemented, the focus now turns to deployment and growth as solar energy takes center stage in the energy transition.
BBC
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
Benzinga
Highly Incentivized Scramble For Commercial and Residential Solar As Some Energy Bills Expected To Skyrocket 50% - 200%
Of the total new electricity-generating capacity added in the United States last year, 46% was solar power. Even as supply-chain disruptions led to increased costs for solar panels, 2021 broke records with more than 500,000 solar installation projects completed in a single year for the first time – ever.
Building Design & Construction
A wind energy system—without the blades—can be placed on commercial building rooftops
Typically, “wind energy” conjures up images of massive turbines in large fields or out at sea. Aeromine Technologies has created a bladeless wind energy system that sits on the rooftops of commercial properties and provides onsite renewable energy. The motionless system integrates with a building’s existing electrical and rooftop solar systems.
