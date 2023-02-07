ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Wife Share New Single & Reveal 'Hyper Lusty' Album Is Due This Year

By Taylor Mims
 2 days ago

London-based trio Dream Wife have revealed details for their third studio album, Social Lubrication , out June 9 via Lucky Number. The group — vocalist Rakel Mjöll, guitarist Alice Go and bassist Bella Podpadec — self-produced the 10-track set that includes previously released single “Leech” and latest song “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician),” which is out Tuesday (Feb. 7).

In typical Dream Wife fashion, the band’s new single is a playful punk rager and inspired by Mjöll’s grandmother’s sage advice despite the fact that she herself dated many musicians in her day, according to the band.

“Dating musicians is a nightmare,” says Mjöll in a release. “Evoking imagery of late night makeouts with f–kboy/girl/ambiguously-gendered musicians on their mattress after being seduced by song-writing chat. The roles being equally reversed. Having a laugh together and being able to poke fun at ourselves is very much at the heart of this band. This song encapsulates our shared sense of humor. Sonically, it is the lovechild of CSS and Motorhead. It has our hard, live, rock edge combined with cheeky and playful vocals.”

Social Lubrication promises to be another electrifying album from the group, who released its debut album in 2018, followed by breakthrough record So When You Gonna… in 2020. The trio’s sophomore effort yielded remixes from Rina Sawayama, Nova Twins and Porridge Radio, and international touring at festivals slots at Lollapalooza and Primavera Sound. In addition, the band has opened up for rock headliners Garbage, The Kills and even the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park.

In the band’s words, Social Lubrication is “hyper lusty rock n’ roll with a political punch, exploring the alchemy of attraction, the lust for life, embracing community and calling out the patriarchy. With a healthy dose of playfulness and fun thrown in.”

“Music is one of the only forms of people experiencing an emotion together in a visceral, physical, real way,” says Go. “It’s cathartic to the systemic issues that are being called out across the board in the record. Music isn’t the cure, but it’s the remedy. That’s what Social Lubrication is: the positive glue that can create solidarity and community.”

