Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 15:19:00 Expires: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coffee; Dale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dale and east central Coffee Counties through 1045 PM CST At 1015 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Rucker, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Rucker, Ozark, Ariton, Greater Salem Church, Dill, Hooper Stage Field, Rocky Head, Dale County Lake, Marley Hill, Tabernacle, Blackwell Field A/p, Dillard and Camp Alaflo Bsa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holmes; Walton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN HOLMES COUNTIES At 838 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. This storm has a history of producing a confirmed tornado. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Ponce De Leon, Argyle and Douglass Crossroad. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Street flooding east of the railroad becomes widespread. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM CST Wednesday was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 3.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
Flood Advisory issued for Coffee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 02:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coffee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Coffee and Geneva. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1032 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marvin Chapel, Weeks and Lowery. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Holmes; Walton; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, Holmes, Walton and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 848 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include De Funiak Springs, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Westville, Douglass Crossroad and Argyle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire on time due to wind gusts weakening below criteria.
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 22.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
Tornado Warning issued for Holmes, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holmes; Walton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN HOLMES COUNTIES At 838 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. This storm has a history of producing a confirmed tornado. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Ponce De Leon, Argyle and Douglass Crossroad. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 00:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire on time due to wind gusts weakening below criteria.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Juneau, Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 19:12:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan A band of snow lies over the northern panhandle from Hoonah to Northern Lynn Canal. This band will pivot over Gustavus and Hoonah, then slowly shift eastward by daybreak Friday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...Haines, Gustavus, Hoonah, and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will reduce visibility below 1 mile.
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 02:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Washington, Clarke and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 32.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 26.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.5 feet on 03/05/2021.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Essex by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Steady precipitation is becoming more showery across the area as temperatures rise into the mid 30s to low 40s, limiting wintry precipitation. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory is being allowed to expire at 10 pm. Motorists should continue to use caution on untreated roadways.
Wind Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Livingston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Livingston, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
