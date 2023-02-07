Effective: 2023-02-09 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. Tangipahoa River At Osyka affecting Pike County. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tangipahoa River...including Osyka, Kentwood, Amite, Robert...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tickfaw River at Liverpool. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Pastures and crop land adjacent to the river will flood. Rural areas near the river will be threatened with flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Thursday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.9 feet on 02/20/1991. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO