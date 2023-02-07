Read full article on original website
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
Flood Advisory issued for Coffee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 02:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coffee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following county, Coffee. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1026 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Rucker, New Brockton, Mixons Crossroads, Tabernacle, Eanon, Woodland Grove Church, Arcus and Richburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Holmes; Walton; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, Holmes, Walton and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 848 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include De Funiak Springs, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Westville, Douglass Crossroad and Argyle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 00:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Eastern Highland County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Western Mineral, Eastern Mineral and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Juneau, Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 19:12:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan A band of snow lies over the northern panhandle from Hoonah to Northern Lynn Canal. This band will pivot over Gustavus and Hoonah, then slowly shift eastward by daybreak Friday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...Haines, Gustavus, Hoonah, and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will reduce visibility below 1 mile.
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire on time due to wind gusts weakening below criteria.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 15:19:00 Expires: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Noxubee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 06:55:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Noxubee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. For the Tennesse-Tombigbee River ...including Tibbee, Stennis Lock & Dam, Columbus, Macon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Noxubee River At Macon. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water begins to back into cattle farmland from the southwest just east of Highway 45. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning with a crest of 26.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Noxubee River Macon 26.0 23.9 Thu 8 pm CST 24.9 21.2 19.2
Wind Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire on time due to wind gusts weakening below criteria.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Steady precipitation is becoming more showery across the area as temperatures rise into the mid 30s to low 40s, limiting wintry precipitation. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory is being allowed to expire at 10 pm. Motorists should continue to use caution on untreated roadways.
High Wind Warning issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Recent rains will make shallow rooted pines more susceptible to being blown over. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Caldwell, La Salle, Grant and Winn Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding of hunting camps. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 33.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 31.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.8 feet on 04/13/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 05:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.1 feet on 11/08/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Geneva A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coffee and northwestern Geneva Counties through 1015 PM CST At 908 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Opp, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Enterprise, Samson, New Brockton, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Chancellor, Perry Store, Lucile, Ino, Turner Crossroads, Central City, Clintonville, Goodman, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Enterprise Municipal A/P, Earlytown, Pera, Spears, Alberton and Weeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 00:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
