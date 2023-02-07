Effective: 2023-02-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holmes; Walton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN HOLMES COUNTIES At 838 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. This storm has a history of producing a confirmed tornado. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Ponce De Leon, Argyle and Douglass Crossroad. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO