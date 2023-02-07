Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jackson.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Covington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Covington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Covington County through 930 PM CST At 903 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Florala, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Opp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 04:09:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: McCurtain The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River At Horatio affecting McCurtain, Howard, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Horatio. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, The boat ramp recreation area at Wilton, Arkansas downstream from Horatio is flooded and closed. Also the golf course west of Haratio, Arkansas suffers from overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 29.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Thursday was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 12.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.0 feet on 05/06/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Holmes, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Holmes; Walton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, Holmes, Walton and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 848 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include De Funiak Springs, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Westville, Douglass Crossroad and Argyle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, Widespread flooding of farm and agricultural land is occurring along and near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 50.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.1 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. - . Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 50.0 Thu 7 pm CST 50.1 49.8 49.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Wednesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Wed 8 pm CST 4.3 4.4 4.3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Wayne, Greene and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CST Thursday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Holmes, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holmes; Walton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN HOLMES COUNTIES At 838 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. This storm has a history of producing a confirmed tornado. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Ponce De Leon, Argyle and Douglass Crossroad. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire on time due to wind gusts weakening below criteria.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 02:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Washington, Clarke and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 32.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 26.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.5 feet on 03/05/2021.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 00:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Bossier and Webster Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 180.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Thursday was 180.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 180.6 feet. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 180.5 feet on 12/31/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Essex by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Steady precipitation is becoming more showery across the area as temperatures rise into the mid 30s to low 40s, limiting wintry precipitation. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory is being allowed to expire at 10 pm. Motorists should continue to use caution on untreated roadways.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Recent rains will make shallow rooted pines more susceptible to being blown over. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 05:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.1 feet on 11/08/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Wood and Sandusky Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 9.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage to 8.8 feet during the afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 164.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 164.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 163.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0