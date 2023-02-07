ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
COLUMBUS, OH
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD releases images of man suspected of attacking school bus driver

Columbus police received and shared photos on Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a Columbus City Schools bus driver. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40r5k2Z. Columbus police received and shared photos on Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a Columbus City Schools bus driver. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40r5k2Z. Victim testifies in rape...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Cristy’s Pizza Closes after Customer Complains about Health Concern

Circleville – Cristy’s Pizza has reported that they have closed after one customer found some live bugs in her food. A local told Sciotopost yesterday that she found live bugs in her food and went back to the store and reported it. Soon after finding one live bug, she found a second one. We told her to contact the health department and possibly General Management.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator

Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
22 WSBT

2 people charged after baby tests positive for cocaine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people will be in court Wednesday for child endangerment charges after a baby tested positive for cocaine. According to Franklin County court records, Victoria Nemes, 30, called 911 last month after her seven-month-old baby boy was vomiting and his eyes were rolling back in his head.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Shooting victim dies in hospital

COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
COLUMBUS, OH

