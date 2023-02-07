Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes sweep Lewis, win third-straightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r.
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
Parents speak out after seeing undercover video of Upper Arlington educator
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A video captured by an undercover camera sparked controversy in Upper Arlington. The footage shows Matthew Boaz, the district's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, talking about critical race theory. The group, Accuracy in Media, is behind the video. Two people disguised as...
Bexley father plans to sue district if action isn't taken after racist incident
BEXLEY, Ohio — Some parents are demanding action after a racist incident happened at Bexley Middle School on Friday. At a board meeting on Wednesday, school leaders said a racist image appeared as two students were reading during the morning announcements last Friday. The image was of an orangutan...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
Bexley teacher put on leave following racist incident involving middle school students
BEXLEY, Ohio — A Bexley Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave after a racist image appeared behind two students reading morning announcements on Friday. According to the school district, the image appeared on a green screen behind the two student anchors. The image of an orangutan eating...
CPD releases images of man suspected of attacking school bus driver
Columbus police received and shared photos on Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a Columbus City Schools bus driver. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40r5k2Z. Columbus police received and shared photos on Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a Columbus City Schools bus driver. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40r5k2Z. Victim testifies in rape...
Cristy’s Pizza Closes after Customer Complains about Health Concern
Circleville – Cristy’s Pizza has reported that they have closed after one customer found some live bugs in her food. A local told Sciotopost yesterday that she found live bugs in her food and went back to the store and reported it. Soon after finding one live bug, she found a second one. We told her to contact the health department and possibly General Management.
Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator
Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
2 people charged after baby tests positive for cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people will be in court Wednesday for child endangerment charges after a baby tested positive for cocaine. According to Franklin County court records, Victoria Nemes, 30, called 911 last month after her seven-month-old baby boy was vomiting and his eyes were rolling back in his head.
Wrongfully imprisoned man released after 21 years for crime lawyer says didn't happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 21 years behind bars, Blaine Smith was released from prison and received a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. According to Smith's attorney, Joseph Landusky, the alleged crime happened in 2000 at a house in Pickerington. It was reportedly an armed home invasion and robbery.
Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
Shooting victim dies in hospital
COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
