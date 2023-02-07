Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 15:19:00 Expires: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jackson.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coffee and northwestern Geneva Counties through 1015 PM CST At 908 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Opp, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Enterprise, Samson, New Brockton, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Chancellor, Perry Store, Lucile, Ino, Turner Crossroads, Central City, Clintonville, Goodman, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Enterprise Municipal A/P, Earlytown, Pera, Spears, Alberton and Weeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 05:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: McCurtain The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.1 feet on 11/08/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Geneva FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Coffee and Geneva. * WHEN...Until 145 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1032 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marvin Chapel, Weeks and Lowery. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 02:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Washington, Clarke and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 32.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 26.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.5 feet on 03/05/2021.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 22.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Thursday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 04/08/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire on time due to wind gusts weakening below criteria.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Bossier and Webster Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 180.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Thursday was 180.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 180.6 feet. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 180.5 feet on 12/31/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 05:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Little River and Sevier Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.1 feet on 11/08/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Chinati and Davis Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains Foothills and Chisos Basin, and Central Brewster and Lower Brewster Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nevada, Ouachita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Nevada; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Little Missouri River Near Boughton affecting Clark, Nevada and Ouachita Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Missouri River Near Boughton. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Pastures along the river begins to flood. Water backing up half moon slough and boggy creek in Southwest Clark county. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning tonight to a crest of 21.0 feet early Friday. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Little Missouri Boughton 20.0 19.2 Thu 8 PM 20.1 15.2 11.5 21.0 12 PM 2/10
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Wood and Sandusky Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 9.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage to 8.8 feet during the afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Essex by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Steady precipitation is becoming more showery across the area as temperatures rise into the mid 30s to low 40s, limiting wintry precipitation. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory is being allowed to expire at 10 pm. Motorists should continue to use caution on untreated roadways.
Comments / 0