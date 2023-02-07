Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Bossier City officials celebrate Brookshire’s grocery grand opening
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials, including Mayor Tommy Chandler and city council members, joined in a celebration Friday morning at the grand opening of a new Brookshire’s grocery store in Bossier City. “Cutting this ribbon today means more jobs, more opportunity, and more growth for the City...
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
ktalnews.com
SFD battling large fire in south Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant. Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday
North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
Is Shreveport, LA Really One of the Worst Cities for Pizza?
Today is National Pizza Day (February 9th) and a new report says that Shreveport, LA is one of the worst cities in America when it comes to enjoying a slice of pie. We're not buying it. Does Shreveport, LA have bad pizza?. In a city that has Johnny's Pizza, we...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport’s most popular food deliveries during Super Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has put together a list of the most popular Super Bowl delivery items in Shreveport. The top ten list of food items include all of the finger foods any game party attendee would expect as part of a Super Bowl spread. What is missing from the list are meatless or plant-based foods, but the wings come with veggies, so maybe that can be considered a vegan option.
magic1029fm.com
If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.
The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
KSLA
Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
KTBS
Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
bizmagsb.com
Prize Fest starts year with $100,000 plus in prizes for creatives in film, food, music, fashion and comedy
SHREVEPORT — On Wednesday, February 8th, in front of a standing-room-only audience of creative entrepreneurs, the Prize Foundation announced the opening of its award-winning competitions in filmmaking, music, fashion, food, and comedy. Together the competitions will award over $100,000 in cash prizes. “We are so excited about this year’s...
KSLA
Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
KTBS
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
bizmagsb.com
Legislators, business leaders join United Way of Northwest Louisiana to celebrate Louisiana Early Ed Month
On February 7, 2023 local legislators and business leaders attended Early Learning Day or Early Ed Month Leadership Convening for Northwest Louisiana hosted by the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development Center, and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce as part of the annual 2023 Louisiana Early Ed Month happening throughout the month of February across Louisiana.
