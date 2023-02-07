ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Over 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 12.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,637.23. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 214002083, 92.94% below its average volume of 3033784052.31. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

Nikkei 225 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,786.23. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.58% up from its 52-week low and 4.92% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.98% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:11 EST on Thursday, 9 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.54% up from its 52-week low and 11.572% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

EUR/CHF Falls By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Friday, 10 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.719% up from its 52-week low and 6.602% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

NYSE FANG Bullish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,799.57. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Bilibili Stock Over 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 22.71% in 10 sessions from $27.78 to $21.47 at 15:23 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.97% to $11,675.76, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. Bilibili’s...
via.news

Riot Blockchain Stock Slides By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell by a staggering 26.17% in 10 sessions from $7.49 at 2023-02-02, to $5.53 at 14:32 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.97% to $11,675.76, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Catalent Stock Jumps By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped by a staggering 30.62% in 21 sessions from $53.58 at 2023-01-27, to $69.98 at 14:33 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

NYSE FANG Bearish Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 10 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,527.96. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.75% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,684.26 and 6.84% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,933.91.
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.5% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.55 and 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.12.
via.news

AMC Stock Impressive Drop 11% So Far On Friday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) slid by a staggering 11.85% to $4.73 at 14:47 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
KANSAS STATE
via.news

Medtronic And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Medtronic (MDT), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
IOWA STATE
via.news

Coinbase Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 9.02% to $63.17 at 11:39 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
via.news

Riot Blockchain Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.82% to $5.88 at 14:29 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.33% to $11,870.94, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.37% under its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) sliding 4.63% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

VerifyMe Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) slid 9.23% to $1.77 at 11:37 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. VerifyMe’s...
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 10% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 10.07% to $0.59 at 12:16 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy