via.news
NASDAQ 100 Over 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 12.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,637.23. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 214002083, 92.94% below its average volume of 3033784052.31. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,786.23. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.58% up from its 52-week low and 4.92% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.98% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:11 EST on Thursday, 9 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.54% up from its 52-week low and 11.572% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Falls By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Friday, 10 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.719% up from its 52-week low and 6.602% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Groupon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 22% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) slid by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $9.24 at 2023-01-27, to $7.17 at 13:14 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.23% to $11,644.80, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NYSE FANG Bullish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,799.57. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Bilibili Stock Over 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 22.71% in 10 sessions from $27.78 to $21.47 at 15:23 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.97% to $11,675.76, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. Bilibili’s...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Slides By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell by a staggering 26.17% in 10 sessions from $7.49 at 2023-02-02, to $5.53 at 14:32 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.97% to $11,675.76, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Catalent Stock Jumps By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped by a staggering 30.62% in 21 sessions from $53.58 at 2023-01-27, to $69.98 at 14:33 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid 9.16% to $250.67 at 15:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,810.35, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. MicroStrategy’s last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Bearish Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 10 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,527.96. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.75% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,684.26 and 6.84% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,933.91.
via.news
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.5% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.55 and 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.12.
via.news
AMC Stock Impressive Drop 11% So Far On Friday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) slid by a staggering 11.85% to $4.73 at 14:47 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Medtronic And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Medtronic (MDT), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Coinbase Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 9.02% to $63.17 at 11:39 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences And Pembina Pipeline On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Xenetic Biosciences, ING Group, and Niu Technologies. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.82% to $5.88 at 14:29 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.33% to $11,870.94, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Aspen Group Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.37% under its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) sliding 4.63% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) slid 9.23% to $1.77 at 11:37 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. VerifyMe’s...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 10% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 10.07% to $0.59 at 12:16 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
