via.news
Coffee Futures Bullish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 2073, 89.04% below its average volume of 18916.84. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Copper (HG) is $4.07. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 83591, 99.99% below its average volume of 14898295886.72. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Whether He Meant To Or Not, Powell Just Cleared The Way For Stock Prices To Move Higher
Both the stock and bond markets have largely rejected Powell's hawkish overtones.
via.news
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.698% up from its 52-week low and 6.964% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.92% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.63% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
NASDAQ
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid 9.16% to $250.67 at 15:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,810.35, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. MicroStrategy’s last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 13.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,032.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 966343670, 84.56% below its average volume of 6262289372.17. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
investing.com
Gold and Silver to Head Lower, Crude Oil Trades Sideways
Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended. Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week. Crude Oil WTI...
