Coffee Futures Bullish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 2073, 89.04% below its average volume of 18916.84. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Copper (HG) is $4.07. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 83591, 99.99% below its average volume of 14898295886.72. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.698% up from its 52-week low and 6.964% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.92% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.92% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.63% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
NASDAQ Composite Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 13.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,032.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 966343670, 84.56% below its average volume of 6262289372.17. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Gold and Silver to Head Lower, Crude Oil Trades Sideways

Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended. Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week. Crude Oil WTI...

