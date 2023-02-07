Read full article on original website
Legislators, business leaders join United Way of Northwest Louisiana to celebrate Louisiana Early Ed Month
On February 7, 2023 local legislators and business leaders attended Early Learning Day or Early Ed Month Leadership Convening for Northwest Louisiana hosted by the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development Center, and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce as part of the annual 2023 Louisiana Early Ed Month happening throughout the month of February across Louisiana.
Early voting task force calls on legislature to adequately fund elections
Members of a state panel studying ways to increase early voting turnout have settled on a basic solution to the issue — more money. Louisiana’s Task Force on Early Voting approved a measure Tuesday to recommend an expansion of early voting sites across the state and an increase in voter outreach efforts contingent on receiving adequate funding for elections from the Louisiana Legislature.
Investments for Louisiana’s public pension funds took big hits in 2022
The Louisiana Legislature’s Public Retirement Actuarial Committee approved a series of valuations on Tuesday, providing an update on how the state’s various public employee retirement systems fared in 2022. Actuary Greg Curran told the committee active membership in the Firefighters’ Retirement System of Louisiana declined last year by...
A controversial tax proposal to eliminate a controversial tax credit
The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual taxpayers, is yet to be determined.
