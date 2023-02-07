Read full article on original website
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,665.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 459, 99.99% below its average volume of 5325069720.43. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1092, 99.99% below its average volume of 11405856921.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,473.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.95% up from its 52-week low and 1.67%...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.98% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:11 EST on Thursday, 9 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.54% up from its 52-week low and 11.572% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.39% for the last 10 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.12. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.838% up from its 52-week low and 7.877% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher. The post Why gas prices are surging this month appeared first on KYMA.
via.news
PACCAR Stock Went Down By Over 34% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) dropped by a staggering 34.16% in 10 sessions from $112.29 at 2023-01-26, to $73.93 at 12:04 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. PACCAR’s...
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid 9.16% to $250.67 at 15:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,810.35, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. MicroStrategy’s last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Bullish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,799.57. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,037.94. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1026400000, 83.38% below its average volume of 6178968178.01. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Geo Group Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped 9.61% to $12.32 at 15:53 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.34% to $15,880.39, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
